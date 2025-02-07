Saturday, February 8, 2025
Local News

Snowstorm to Hit Parsippany: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY – Much of North Jersey are bracing for a messy winter storm set to arrive Saturday afternoon, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, warning of hazardous road conditions and potential power outages due to ice accumulation.

When Will the Storm Arrive?

Snow is expected to begin falling between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in Parsippany, with the heaviest precipitation occurring between 4:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. As temperatures fluctuate, snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight, creating icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. The storm should taper off by 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

How Much Snow Will We Get?

Parsippany could see between 3 to 5 inches of snow, with up to a quarter-inch of ice on top. This combination could lead to dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages if ice accumulates on tree limbs and power lines.

What You Need to Know

  • Travel may be hazardous: Officials urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, as untreated roads could become slick.
  • Potential power outages: Ice accumulation on power lines could lead to outages, so it’s a good idea to charge devices and have flashlights ready.
  • More snow ahead: Another storm is in the forecast for Tuesday, possibly bringing an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow.

Residents should prepare by stocking up on essentials, checking their heating systems, and staying informed through weather updates. If you must travel, drive cautiously and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Stay safe, Parsippany! ❄️

Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in local journalism. Writing for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications, he covers diverse stories with insight and precision. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, a nonprofit that has taught over 250 students and raised $15,000 for local families.
