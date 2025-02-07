Saturday, February 8, 2025
Engage Your Audience with Parsippany Focus – The Heart of Local News!

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Community, Business, Schools & More – Parsippany Focus Leads Local News!

PARSIPPANYParsippany Focus continues to set the standard for hyperlocal news, with January 2025 showcasing remarkable audience engagement and growth.

Our readers rely on us for the latest community news, school scene, business briefs, letters to the editor, press releases, and events that shape Parsippany. The numbers speak for themselves:

📌 108 stories published
📌 419,362 total page views
📌 Unmatched value: For every dollar you spend in Parsippany Focus, you get 2,097 views!

With over 400,000 page views in just one month, our platform remains the go-to source for trusted, timely, and relevant local news. (📊 Click here to download the full report.)

Your Business Deserves to Be Seen!
If you don’t advertise on Parsippany Focus, you’ll miss out on a highly engaged local audience eager to support businesses like yours. Get noticed where it matters most—contact us today at (973) 559-6000 or click here to explore cost-effective advertising options tailored to your goals!

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

