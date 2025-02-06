Morris County Clerk’s Annual Pre-Super Bowl Party Was a Blast!

MORRIS COUNTY — As I write this before the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Super Bowl LIX, the outcome remains uncertain—who will emerge victorious, and will the referees make any controversial calls? While those questions linger, one thing is certain: it’s the Sunday before the big game, which means it’s time for Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi’s highly anticipated Annual Big Game Event.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Matt McGraft and Patrick Minutillo enjoy the festivities at the Morris County Clerk’s Annual Pre-Super Bowl Party, celebrating community and football spirit.

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted another six weeks of winter earlier in the morning, but that did not cause much concern for the significant number of attendees who happily arrived at the Lake Hopatcong Elks Lodge in Mount Arlington for what always promises to be a casual, fun-filled event.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Matthew McGraft, and former Assemblyman and Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli attend the Morris County Clerk’s Annual Pre-Super Bowl Party, celebrating community and football spirit.

Attendees packed the spacious Elks Lodge party room for the event, which lasted from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m., as friends, supporters, local, County, and State political figures came and went throughout the afternoon. In-house, you could meet and converse with several 2025 gubernatorial candidates, including Jon Bramnick, Jack Ciattarelli, and Bill Spadea, who were all in attendance for the majority of the event and were all more than happy to engage in dialogues and take photos with the very energetic crowd. In addition, there were many, too many to name, other State representatives, local Morris County Mayors, Commissioners, Councilpersons, and other potential office seekers who were having a blast meeting with constituents and new friends.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, Assemblyman Christian E. Barranco, and Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn attend the Morris County Clerk’s Annual Pre-Super Bowl Party, joining local leaders and community members for an afternoon of celebration and football spirit.

But probably, the ones having the most fun were those individuals and families who were happy to enjoy some delicious hot dogs and maybe a refreshing soda or cold beer at the bar. As usual, each team was represented by a decorated team-themed cake with a final cup of coffee.

The overall vibe was one of unity and celebration, blending the excitement of the Super Bowl with friends gathering with friends, sharing meaningful interactions, and filling the room with fun discussions and laughter. With that in mind, this party checked all those boxes.

One thing that makes this annual political event—designed to be laid-back and fun, bringing together individuals from all walks of life in Morris County and beyond who share a common interest in politics while also celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl—unique is that it is sponsored and provided free of charge as a courtesy by Clerk Grossi (The People’s Clerk). No one in the room seemed more pleased with the event’s success than Clerk Grossi herself.