Islamic Center’s Housing Proposal Moved to Larger Venue After Overcapacity Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Islamic Community Cultural Center at 879 South Beverwyck Road has applied (No. 24:38) to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment for preliminary and final site plan approval with various variances. The proposal includes building a four-story, 29-unit housing facility within the premises’ parking lot.

The applicant appeared before the Zoning Board on January 8, drawing a large turnout of area residents eager to hear the application. However, due to overcrowding, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department determined that the premises exceeded capacity, preventing the meeting from continuing. As a result, a new date and location were required.

At the Zoning Board meeting on Wednesday, February 5, Chairwoman Loretta Gragnani announced the rescheduled hearing date and location. The new date is Wednesday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Parsippany High School Auditorium, 309 Baldwin Road.