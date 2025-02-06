Thursday, February 6, 2025
Applebee’s Fundraiser Breakfast to Support PHHS Class of 2025

PARSIPPANY– The Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) Class of 2025 invites the community to a fundraiser breakfast at Applebee’s on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Project Graduation, an initiative dedicated to providing seniors with a safe and memorable celebration to mark their high school graduation.

The breakfast fundraiser will occur at Applebee’s, located at 1057 Route 46 East in Parsippany. Attendees will enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a great cause that helps ensure graduating seniors can celebrate in a fun, alcohol-free environment.

Tickets can be purchased by sending a check payable to “PHHS—Project Graduation” to:
📍 20 Rita Dr, Morris Plains, NJ 07950
📅 The deadline for receiving checks is February 8, 2025.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased online at phhsgivebacks.com.

Community members, friends, and family are encouraged to come out and show their support. For more information, contact Loren at 973-214-3401 or via email at larrowsmith@verizon.net.

This event is a fantastic way for the Parsippany community to rally around its graduating seniors, ensuring they have a memorable send-off as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a great breakfast and make a difference for the PHHS Class of 2025!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
