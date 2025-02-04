Woodmont Properties Expands Leadership Team to Support $2 Billion Development Pipeline

MORRIS COUNTY — Woodmont Properties (Woodmont) has expanded its leadership team, appointing Blaise Lucas, CPA, as Vice President of Accounting to support the company’s $2 billion pipeline of commercial and multifamily projects across the Northeast and Southern United States.

As part of its commitment to growth, innovation, and future leadership development, Woodmont has also announced several key promotions from within the organization:

Louis DeVos promoted to Senior Vice President of Property and Commercial Asset Management

Melanie Diaz promoted to Vice President of Business Operations and System Integration

Chris Camy was promoted to Vice President of Marketing

John O'Donnell was promoted to Director of Portfolio Operations

Ty'ya Pettis was promoted to Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications

Nicole Erbaio was promoted to Director of Property Systems and Compliance

New Hires Strengthen Industrial Division

Woodmont has also expanded its industrial team, Woodmont Industrial Partners, welcoming Danielle Versnel as Asset Coordinator and Cole Kreshpane as Assistant Project Manager.