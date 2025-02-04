Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Woodmont Properties Expands Leadership Team to Support $2 Billion Development Pipeline

By Frank L. Cahill
Woodmont Park, a three-story brick office building in Parsippany, offers easy access to Routes 287, 80, 78, and 24. Designed for small professional businesses, each unit features individually controlled heating and air conditioning, storage space, and direct metering for utilities.

MORRIS COUNTY — Woodmont Properties (Woodmont) has expanded its leadership team, appointing Blaise Lucas, CPA, as Vice President of Accounting to support the company’s $2 billion pipeline of commercial and multifamily projects across the Northeast and Southern United States.

As part of its commitment to growth, innovation, and future leadership development, Woodmont has also announced several key promotions from within the organization:

  • Louis DeVos promoted to Senior Vice President of Property and Commercial Asset Management
  • Melanie Diaz promoted to Vice President of Business Operations and System Integration
  • Chris Camy was promoted to Vice President of Marketing
  • John O’Donnell was promoted to Director of Portfolio Operations
  • Ty’ya Pettis was promoted to Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications
  • Nicole Erbaio was promoted to Director of Property Systems and Compliance

New Hires Strengthen Industrial Division

Woodmont has also expanded its industrial team, Woodmont Industrial Partners, welcoming Danielle Versnel as Asset Coordinator and Cole Kreshpane as Assistant Project Manager.

  • Danielle Versnel brings experience in commercial and residential real estate from her previous roles at AVE by Korman Communities and JP Management LLC. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montclair State University and will support industrial asset management operations, lease administration, financial reporting, and marketing.
  • Cole Kreshpane joins from Hunter Roberts Construction Group in New York City and holds both a master’s degree in business management from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in political science. He will oversee design and construction service solicitations, on-site quality control, proposal evaluations, permit liaising, utility delivery, and value engineering for Woodmont’s industrial portfolio.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
