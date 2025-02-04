Woodmont Properties Expands Leadership Team to Support $2 Billion Development Pipeline

MORRIS COUNTY — Woodmont Properties (Woodmont) has expanded its leadership team, appointing Blaise Lucas, CPA, as Vice President of Accounting to support the company’s $2 billion pipeline of commercial and multifamily projects across the Northeast and Southern United States.
As part of its commitment to growth, innovation, and future leadership development, Woodmont has also announced several key promotions from within the organization:
- Louis DeVos promoted to Senior Vice President of Property and Commercial Asset Management
- Melanie Diaz promoted to Vice President of Business Operations and System Integration
- Chris Camy was promoted to Vice President of Marketing
- John O’Donnell was promoted to Director of Portfolio Operations
- Ty’ya Pettis was promoted to Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications
- Nicole Erbaio was promoted to Director of Property Systems and Compliance
New Hires Strengthen Industrial Division
Woodmont has also expanded its industrial team, Woodmont Industrial Partners, welcoming Danielle Versnel as Asset Coordinator and Cole Kreshpane as Assistant Project Manager.
- Danielle Versnel brings experience in commercial and residential real estate from her previous roles at AVE by Korman Communities and JP Management LLC. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montclair State University and will support industrial asset management operations, lease administration, financial reporting, and marketing.
- Cole Kreshpane joins from Hunter Roberts Construction Group in New York City and holds both a master’s degree in business management from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in political science. He will oversee design and construction service solicitations, on-site quality control, proposal evaluations, permit liaising, utility delivery, and value engineering for Woodmont’s industrial portfolio.