A Message from Alison Cogan, Parsippany’s New Board of Education President

PARSIPPANY — At its annual reorganization, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education elected a new President for 2025. Her fellow board members chose Alison Cogan to lead, succeeding Andy Choffo, who will now serve as Vice President.

Her message is listed below:

It is an honor to serve as President of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. Our Board remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the best possible education for every student. Together, we strive to foster a school environment where all children can grow academically, socially, and emotionally.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education is composed of nine dedicated community members elected to represent the interests of our schools and students. These unpaid volunteers contribute their time, knowledge, and talents to ensure our district’s continued success. Each member brings a unique perspective, often shaped by personal ties to our schools, as current or former parents, retired staff, or alumni.

Our role as a Board is to set policies, establish district goals, and support our administration in delivering high-quality education. We also look forward to collaborating with township leaders to align our efforts with the broader needs of our community, ensuring our schools remain an integral part of Parsippany-Troy Hills’ success.

The Board values our remarkable teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, and administrators who tirelessly create a nurturing and effective learning environment for our students. Their commitment to our children’s success is at the heart of everything we do.

We encourage every parent and community member to get involved. Join your school’s PTA, volunteer for special programs or events, and attend Board of Education meetings. Staying informed and engaged is key to helping our schools and community thrive. Our Board meetings are usually held every other Thursday evening. The calendar of the meetings can be found HERE.

Thank you for your continued support of the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of all our students.

Sincerely,

Alison Cogan

President, Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education