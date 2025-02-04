Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Setting The Record Straight on PILOTs

Dear Editor:

A recent letter written by township employee Mike Smith – defending Mayor Barberio -claimed that Parsippany must grant Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements to meet its affordable housing obligations. That is not true. As someone with extensive real estate experience as a broker, I want to clarify the facts.

Mayor Barberio has repeatedly shifted his reasoning for supporting PILOTs, especially after the controversial December 28, 2023, council meeting. Let’s review the indisputable timeline:

November 9, 2023: Former Township Attorney John Inglesino unexpectedly addressed the council, arguing that PILOTs were necessary for economic development. That night, the mayor and council introduced three PILOT agreements without finalized terms. Councilman Musella rightly called this out as unacceptable. No one in real estate would sign a blank contract and fill in the details later.

December 6, 2023: The first official reading of the PILOT projects. Mayor Barberio justified them by claiming the project sites were “blighted.” Inglesino, representing both the developers and the township—a clear conflict of interest—again pushed for the PILOTs. Resident Michael Espejo publicly pointed this out. The lack of negotiation in favor of Parsippany residents was alarming. It felt like a backroom deal, not responsible governance.

December 13, 2023: At a town hall with Councilman Musella and Board of Education President Choffo, I questioned why PILOTs were needed. Developers are already motivated to build in Parsippany—warehouses and industrial spaces are in high demand, and rents have skyrocketed. Instead of handing out financial incentives, we should explore real solutions like modernizing zoning laws, allowing adult-use cannabis businesses, and lowering tax rates.

Barberio, Ingesino, and their council allies pushed forward despite all this. It wasn’t until after the backlash that they changed their argument, now claiming PILOTs were about affordable housing. But the facts don’t support that either—of the 14 new commercial projects in Parsippany, only 6 received PILOTs. More than half of all new developments are happening without them.

Nothing would change the minds of Mayor Barberio or the compliant council members who supported these deals. New leadership is still needed at Town Hall. On June 10th, I urge Parsippany Republicans to vote out Mayor Barberio and vote in Justin Musella, who puts the interests of taxpayers first.

Kenneth Kaplan
Parsippany

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
