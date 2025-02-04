Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Prepares for Key Discussions at February 4 Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will meet on Tuesday, February 4, at 7:00 p.m. to discuss a range of community initiatives, infrastructure improvements, and financial matters that will shape the township’s future.

Click here for a copy of the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2024 calendar.

Agenda Highlights

The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building and includes key resolutions and ordinances designed to enhance municipal services and community engagement.

Among the notable topics for discussion is an Interlocal Services Agreement with the County of Morris Department of Human Services. If approved, this agreement will allow the county to lease a section of the Parsippany Community Center to operate a Nutrition Center, providing essential services for aging residents, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.

The council will also consider the appointment of Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class II, reinforcing the township’s commitment to public safety.

Proposed Infrastructure Investments

The meeting’s agenda includes several resolutions related to township infrastructure, including:

  • A Change Order for the Well No. 1A-R Replacement and Treatment Facility Improvements Project, ensuring continued progress on critical water system upgrades.
  • Purchasing an aerial lift and chip body is a key investment in maintaining public works efficiency.
  • Upgrades for the Parsippany Police Department, including acquiring two Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers and a new in-car video system with cloud storage services.

169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan

One of the most significant items on the agenda is the first reading of an ordinance adopting the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan. This initiative is expected to bring new opportunities for economic development and community enhancement to the township.

Financial Considerations

The council will also review budget transfers to ensure financial stability and discuss the payment of the February 14, 2025, payroll, estimated at $1.65 million. Additionally, the council will vote on the approval of bills totaling $3.7 million, reflecting ongoing investments in township operations and services.

What’s Next?

The next council session, following the February 4 meeting, is scheduled for February 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and engaged in these discussions as the township continues to grow and develop.

The council meeting will provide an opportunity for public input, allowing residents to voice their opinions on key issues impacting the community. Those interested in attending or participating in the public session should be prepared to share their thoughts and concerns during the designated time.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024. 

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
