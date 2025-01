PARSIPPANY — Have you licensed your dog yet? It’s that time of year when all dogs in the Township of Parsippany must be licensed.

🗓️ Deadline: February 1, 2025

📅 Grace Period: Extended until February 28, 2025

Make sure to submit your application on time!

📄 Form: Click here to access the form.

For any questions or additional information, contact the Clerk’s Office at (973) 263-4350. Don’t delay—license your furry friend today! 🐾