Marotta Controls Expands to New Parsippany Facility, Strengthening Innovation and Growth

PARSIPPANY — Marotta Controls, a premier provider of aerospace and defense systems, has announced the expansion of its operations with a newly upgraded Center of Excellence for Power and Actuation Systems. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to innovation, local economic development, and continued growth. In 2022, Marotta Controls moved to Parsippany at 20 Waterview Boulevard.

The state-of-the-art facility will consolidate engineering, development, and production under one roof and feature advanced automation and highly efficient workflows. Despite the push for automation, Marotta Controls is also expanding its workforce, reinforcing its dedication to job creation and skill development.

“We’re proud to call New Jersey home and even prouder to deepen our roots here,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO of Marotta Controls. “This new facility symbolizes our commitment to scaling responsibly while maintaining our high standards for quality and precision. It’s more than just a space—it’s a hub for innovation and a testament to our commitment to our employees, customers, and community.”

Over the past three years, Marotta Controls has doubled its workforce, hiring more than 500 employees to support its expanding operations. The company anticipates continued growth of 10% annually, further solidifying its presence in the aerospace and defense sectors.

The Parsippany expansion will also allow Marotta Controls to enhance its production capabilities for space and marine product lines while freeing up resources at its Montville facility for reinvestment and future scaling. This interconnected approach ensures greater efficiency, collaboration, and responsiveness for customers.

With a legacy dating back to 1943, Marotta Controls remains a family-owned business dedicated to technological excellence and workforce development. The Parsippany expansion marks a milestone in the company’s journey, positioning it for continued leadership in the fast-evolving aerospace sector.

For more information, visit Marotta Controls.