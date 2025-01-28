Tuesday, January 28, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsMarotta Controls Expands to New Parsippany Facility, Strengthening Innovation and Growth
Business NewsLocal News

Marotta Controls Expands to New Parsippany Facility, Strengthening Innovation and Growth

New state-of-the-art facility reflects company's drive to innovate, create jobs, and deliver advanced technologies to the aerospace and defense sectors

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2250
Aerospace and Defense Giant Marotta Controls Expands in Parsippany

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANYMarotta Controls, a premier provider of aerospace and defense systems, has announced the expansion of its operations with a newly upgraded Center of Excellence for Power and Actuation Systems. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to innovation, local economic development, and continued growth. In 2022, Marotta Controls moved to Parsippany at 20 Waterview Boulevard.

The state-of-the-art facility will consolidate engineering, development, and production under one roof and feature advanced automation and highly efficient workflows. Despite the push for automation, Marotta Controls is also expanding its workforce, reinforcing its dedication to job creation and skill development.

“We’re proud to call New Jersey home and even prouder to deepen our roots here,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO of Marotta Controls. “This new facility symbolizes our commitment to scaling responsibly while maintaining our high standards for quality and precision. It’s more than just a space—it’s a hub for innovation and a testament to our commitment to our employees, customers, and community.”

Over the past three years, Marotta Controls has doubled its workforce, hiring more than 500 employees to support its expanding operations. The company anticipates continued growth of 10% annually, further solidifying its presence in the aerospace and defense sectors.

The Parsippany expansion will also allow Marotta Controls to enhance its production capabilities for space and marine product lines while freeing up resources at its Montville facility for reinvestment and future scaling. This interconnected approach ensures greater efficiency, collaboration, and responsiveness for customers.

With a legacy dating back to 1943, Marotta Controls remains a family-owned business dedicated to technological excellence and workforce development. The Parsippany expansion marks a milestone in the company’s journey, positioning it for continued leadership in the fast-evolving aerospace sector.

For more information, visit Marotta Controls.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
MRA Advisory Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office
Next article
Reminder: Time to License Your Dog in Parsippany!
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »