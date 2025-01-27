MRA Advisory Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office

PARSIPPANY – MRA Advisory Group, a leader in financial advisory, wealth management, and tax services, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new office at 14 Walsh Drive. This expansion underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering personalized financial solutions in an accessible, community-focused environment.

The decision to establish a base in Parsippany was both deliberate and strategic. “The central location of Parsippany was a benefit for our clients and our employees, who live in Northern New Jersey,” said a spokesperson for MRA Advisory Group. “When looking for new office space, the value in Parsippany far exceeded the surrounding locations, especially with ample parking and several highways nearby.”

The new office offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including wealth management, retirement planning, investment strategies, and tax preparation. However, MRA Advisory Group’s client-first philosophy sets it apart. “Our personal service and focus on the client experience are what sets us apart,” the spokesperson added. The firm’s team is dedicated to providing individualized guidance, ensuring that clients receive the tools and expertise needed to navigate their financial journeys.

MRA Advisory Group’s commitment extends beyond its clients to the community it now calls home. The firm has been sponsoring local youth sports teams, hosting financial education workshops, and engaging in volunteer efforts. Notably, the firm’s Director of Tax Services is a Parsippany resident who serves on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education and participates in various local organizations. These contributions demonstrate the firm’s dedication to supporting clients and enriching the broader community.

The grand opening ceremony was a festive event attended by prominent local figures, including Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Parsippany Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill. During the event, Mayor Barberio welcomed MRA Advisory Group, saying, “I’m glad you chose Parsippany as the place to expand your business. I wish you continued growth and success.” Echoing these sentiments, Cahill remarked, “Thank you for relocating in Parsippany and contributing to our community’s growth. Your commitment strengthens our local economy and inspires continued progress.”

Looking to the future, MRA Advisory Group plans to use its new office as a hub for financial education, offering workshops, seminars, and one-on-one consultations to empower Parsippany residents with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions. “We look forward to helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate the path to financial success,” said Marco Lima, Chief Executive Officer of MRA Advisory Group.

As the firm grows, it focuses on building strong relationships with clients and the community. Whether through personalized services, educational outreach, or active community involvement, MRA Advisory Group is poised to make a lasting impact in Parsippany.

For more information about MRA Advisory Group and its services, visit www.mraadvisory.com or stop by the new office at 14 Walsh Drive, Parsippany.