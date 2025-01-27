Tuesday, January 28, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsMRA Advisory Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office
Business NewsLocal News

MRA Advisory Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
446
MRA Advisory Group celebrates the grand opening of its new office at 14 Walsh Drive with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Joining the celebration were Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member Robert Peluso, and Parsippany Economic Development Committee Chair Frank Cahill, alongside the MRA team. The event marks a new chapter of growth and community engagement for the financial advisory firm.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANYMRA Advisory Group, a leader in financial advisory, wealth management, and tax services, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new office at 14 Walsh Drive. This expansion underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering personalized financial solutions in an accessible, community-focused environment.

The decision to establish a base in Parsippany was both deliberate and strategic. “The central location of Parsippany was a benefit for our clients and our employees, who live in Northern New Jersey,” said a spokesperson for MRA Advisory Group. “When looking for new office space, the value in Parsippany far exceeded the surrounding locations, especially with ample parking and several highways nearby.”

The new office offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including wealth management, retirement planning, investment strategies, and tax preparation. However, MRA Advisory Group’s client-first philosophy sets it apart. “Our personal service and focus on the client experience are what sets us apart,” the spokesperson added. The firm’s team is dedicated to providing individualized guidance, ensuring that clients receive the tools and expertise needed to navigate their financial journeys.

MRA Advisory Group’s commitment extends beyond its clients to the community it now calls home. The firm has been sponsoring local youth sports teams, hosting financial education workshops, and engaging in volunteer efforts. Notably, the firm’s Director of Tax Services is a Parsippany resident who serves on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education and participates in various local organizations. These contributions demonstrate the firm’s dedication to supporting clients and enriching the broader community.

The grand opening ceremony was a festive event attended by prominent local figures, including Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Parsippany Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill. During the event, Mayor Barberio welcomed MRA Advisory Group, saying, “I’m glad you chose Parsippany as the place to expand your business. I wish you continued growth and success.” Echoing these sentiments, Cahill remarked, “Thank you for relocating in Parsippany and contributing to our community’s growth. Your commitment strengthens our local economy and inspires continued progress.”

Looking to the future, MRA Advisory Group plans to use its new office as a hub for financial education, offering workshops, seminars, and one-on-one consultations to empower Parsippany residents with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions. “We look forward to helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate the path to financial success,” said Marco Lima, Chief Executive Officer of MRA Advisory Group.

As the firm grows, it focuses on building strong relationships with clients and the community. Whether through personalized services, educational outreach, or active community involvement, MRA Advisory Group is poised to make a lasting impact in Parsippany.

For more information about MRA Advisory Group and its services, visit www.mraadvisory.com or stop by the new office at 14 Walsh Drive, Parsippany.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee presented the MRA Advisory Group with a commemorative plaque congratulating the firm on the grand opening of its newly expanded offices at 14 Walsh Drive. The gesture highlights the community’s support for MRA Advisory Group’s growth and its commitment to enhancing Parsippany’s local economy.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
The Academy for Performing Arts Dance Celebrated 25 Years
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »