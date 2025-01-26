Monday, January 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsThe Academy for Performing Arts Dance Celebrated 25 Years
Local News

The Academy for Performing Arts Dance Celebrated 25 Years

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1135

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The Academy for Performing Arts (APA), Dance, marked its 25th anniversary with an impressive dance concert at the County College of Morris (CCM). The event celebrated the Academy’s history, talented students, distinguished alumni, and strong partnerships with CCM and renowned guest artist companies. This milestone performance demonstrated the Academy’s ongoing commitment to excellence in dance education and performance.

The evening featured performances from current Academy Dance students, alumni, and partnering guest artist companies, showcasing a dynamic range of dance styles and creative expressions. Special guest performances included pieces by AThomas Project, Freespace Dance, and Randy James’ 10 Hairy Legs with Tony Bordonaro. These artists and companies highlighted the collaborative spirit that has defined the Academy for Performing Arts Dance legacy.

“I was beyond thrilled to celebrate 25 years of the dance program! I had the privilege of being a guest instructor in the program’s early years, and for the past decade, I’ve had the honor of leading it as the director. Watching our students grow, find their voice, and pursue remarkable careers in the arts or other fields they’re passionate about has been inspiring and shows the impact of an arts education,” said Lisa Peluso, Teacher of Dance

Additionally, Peluso stated, “The partnership with County College of Morris has played a pivotal role in APA Dance’s growth, providing a platform for students to develop their skills in a supportive and professional environment.”

The Academy for Performing Arts, Dance offers students opportunities to work with master teachers and professional choreographers. The program has produced alumni who are performers, choreographers, and dance educators, among other professions.

Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) offers a wide range of career and technical education programs that inspire and prepare students to succeed in today’s world and pursue tomorrow’s opportunities. Programs range from auto service and construction trades to healthcare sciences, global commerce, performing arts, and cybersecurity. The high school offers full-time academies and share-time programs on its Denville campus. In addition, through collaboration with local school districts and the County College of Morris, MCVSD offers full-time academies and share-time programs established at off-site satellite locations. For more information, contact Gina DiDomenico, Student Recruitment & Community Relations, at didomenicog@mcvts.org or visit  www.mcvts.org.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: The NJ Climate Superfund Act Is a Misguided, Costly Overreach
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »