The Academy for Performing Arts Dance Celebrated 25 Years

MORRIS COUNTY — The Academy for Performing Arts (APA), Dance, marked its 25th anniversary with an impressive dance concert at the County College of Morris (CCM). The event celebrated the Academy’s history, talented students, distinguished alumni, and strong partnerships with CCM and renowned guest artist companies. This milestone performance demonstrated the Academy’s ongoing commitment to excellence in dance education and performance.

The evening featured performances from current Academy Dance students, alumni, and partnering guest artist companies, showcasing a dynamic range of dance styles and creative expressions. Special guest performances included pieces by AThomas Project, Freespace Dance, and Randy James’ 10 Hairy Legs with Tony Bordonaro. These artists and companies highlighted the collaborative spirit that has defined the Academy for Performing Arts Dance legacy.

“I was beyond thrilled to celebrate 25 years of the dance program! I had the privilege of being a guest instructor in the program’s early years, and for the past decade, I’ve had the honor of leading it as the director. Watching our students grow, find their voice, and pursue remarkable careers in the arts or other fields they’re passionate about has been inspiring and shows the impact of an arts education,” said Lisa Peluso, Teacher of Dance.

Additionally, Peluso stated, “The partnership with County College of Morris has played a pivotal role in APA Dance’s growth, providing a platform for students to develop their skills in a supportive and professional environment.”

The Academy for Performing Arts, Dance offers students opportunities to work with master teachers and professional choreographers. The program has produced alumni who are performers, choreographers, and dance educators, among other professions.

