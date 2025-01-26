Letter to the Editor: Inflation and Policy Failures Impacting Wallets in Parsippany

Dear Editor:

Over the past few years, it’s been clear to me and many other working families that the Biden administration’s policies have been a disaster. And here in Parsippany, things have only gotten worse. Over the last three years, especially, my wife’s and I’s wallets have been hit hard by out-of-control taxes and utility fees, and the town we moved to almost a decade ago is becoming a city. For as long as I have lived in town, I have always supported Mayor Barberio, but after seeing how he did nothing to stop his council from supporting the woke climate scam “NJ Superfund Climate Act,” I expected better from my party here in Parsippany, especially after how I’ve been quiet but didn’t like all the corruption behind the PILOT projects. I understand the Mayor cannot always be political, but Mayor Barberio is also head of the Parsippany Republican Party, so he is at fault, too.

I try to mind my business, work hard, and trust that the people I vote for are making good decisions, but I feel betrayed when I see this nonsense happening in Parsippany, of all places!

Shame on the Republicans like Councilman Neglia, who led the charge to support the Democrats’ resolution when the GOP was in the majority at town hall. The good news is that when I go around town, I constantly hear how Councilman Musella wakes many people to see “something stinks in Denmark.” It’s vital that those who want to see this town stay affordable, prosperous, and not held down by silly far-left mandates help the man who will drain the swamp that is our Town Hall.

I hope my voice gives courage to others who will vote for someone in the June GOP election that will bring about real change for our Township.

Sincerely,

A Frustrated Taxpayer and Father of Young Kids

Hakim Dada

Parsippany