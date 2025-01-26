Monday, January 27, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Inflation and Policy Failures Impacting Wallets in Parsippany

Dear Editor:

Over the past few years, it’s been clear to me and many other working families that the Biden administration’s policies have been a disaster. And here in Parsippany, things have only gotten worse. Over the last three years, especially, my wife’s and I’s wallets have been hit hard by out-of-control taxes and utility fees, and the town we moved to almost a decade ago is becoming a city. For as long as I have lived in town, I have always supported Mayor Barberio, but after seeing how he did nothing to stop his council from supporting the woke climate scam “NJ Superfund Climate Act,” I expected better from my party here in Parsippany, especially after how I’ve been quiet but didn’t like all the corruption behind the PILOT projects. I understand the Mayor cannot always be political, but Mayor Barberio is also head of the Parsippany Republican Party, so he is at fault, too.

I try to mind my business, work hard, and trust that the people I vote for are making good decisions, but I feel betrayed when I see this nonsense happening in Parsippany, of all places!

Shame on the Republicans like Councilman Neglia, who led the charge to support the Democrats’ resolution when the GOP was in the majority at town hall. The good news is that when I go around town, I constantly hear how Councilman Musella wakes many people to see “something stinks in Denmark.” It’s vital that those who want to see this town stay affordable, prosperous, and not held down by silly far-left mandates help the man who will drain the swamp that is our Town Hall.

I hope my voice gives courage to others who will vote for someone in the June GOP election that will bring about real change for our Township.

Sincerely,
A Frustrated Taxpayer and Father of Young Kids
Hakim Dada
Parsippany

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
