Letter to the Editor: RINOs Flourish in Parsippany: Neglia & Barberio Enable Far-left Climate Resolution

Dear Editor:

I rejoiced on Monday when President Trump came back to power. America and states like New Jersey suffered a lot under the failed Biden policies. New Jersey has done so much damage to itself by taxing and increasing fees on anything that moves. I’m a beleaguered taxpayer who has found the last couple of years to get out of control with the cost of living. I’ve always voted Republican in Parsippany and went around the state helping President Trump. With how well he did in this state, I thought Republicans would follow suit!

Last night, I couldn’t believe what I read in the Parsippany Focus—3 Republican Councilmembers and 1 Democrat teamed up to support the far-left economy-killing “NJ Climate Superfund Act.” This resolution reflects the very same liberal policies that voters rejected in the last presidential election and should have no place in a Republican town.

I did some research, and those supporting this bill want to establish a new tax on fossil fuel companies for alleged climate damage and create additional layers of bureaucracy, all at the taxpayer’s expense. Like most far-left climate policies, it threatens to stifle economic growth and put middle-class jobs at risk without providing any real solutions.

I watched the video and appreciate Councilman Musella and a few residents who spoke out against this radical resolution. However, I was taken aback by the response from Republican Council Vice President Neglia, who fully supported the resolution by saying, “Absolutely yes.” I expected more from Mayor Barberio, particularly given how critical the business community is to Parsippany. Unfortunately, his only input was reaching out to the League of Municipalities but receiving no response. If this was truly an urgent matter, why rush the vote?

I hadn’t decided who to support in the June primary but it’s clear that we have a local swamp. I will do everything in my power to help drain it by telling all of my friends and neighbors in town that Mayor Barberio and Councilman Neglia are Essex County Democrats in Republican clothing

Sincerely,
Donna Marie Astarita
Long time Conservative-Republican and Resident

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
