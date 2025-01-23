Parsippany PAL Hosts Meet & Greet Event with Executive Director Nick Bronzino

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) invites the community to a special “Meet & Greet” event with Nick Bronzino, the newly appointed Executive Director of the organization. This event, sponsored by Edward Jones and financial advisor Matthew J. Daly, will take place on Thursday, February 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL building, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

This open forum is an opportunity for residents, parents, and local leaders to get to know Bronzino, share their questions, and discuss their vision for the future of the Parsippany PAL. Bronzino, who brings extensive leadership and community experience to the role, is eager to meet with members of the community and hear their thoughts on how the PAL can continue to serve Parsippany’s youth.

“The Parsippany PAL has long been a cornerstone of this community, providing programs and activities that support the development of our children while fostering leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship,” Bronzino shared. “I look forward to working closely with everyone to ensure the PAL continues to be a resource and hub for positive change in our town.”

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can engage in an open discussion, voice their concerns, and learn more about the initiatives Bronzino plans to implement as Executive Director.

For more information, visit www.parsippanypal.org or contact the Parsippany PAL office.

Join the Parsippany PAL team for an evening of collaboration, connection, and community-building!