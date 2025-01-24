Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Firefighters Train for Ice Rescues

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and the Morris Township Fire Department endured below-freezing temperatures at Sunrise Lake in Lewis Morris County Park this week to conduct a critical ice rescue training drill, focused on enhancing emergency preparedness and ensuring first responders are ready to save lives when every second counts.

“Morris County residents deserve the highest level of protection, which means training under real-world conditions,” said Sheriff James M. Gannon. “It’s zero degrees, and we’re out here testing our specialized equipment and honing our skills because emergencies don’t wait for ideal circumstances. Our mission is to save lives, and today’s collaboration with the Morris Township Fire Department strengthens that commitment.”

Participants, including volunteer firefighters and ESU members, donned specialized cold-water rescue suits and submerged themselves in the icy lake to simulate real-life scenarios. The teams practiced rapid deployment and victim extraction using advanced equipment and coordinated techniques.

Undersheriff Richard A. Rose, Undersheriff Mark S. Spitzer, Sgt. James Rae of the Morris County Sheriff’s ESU, Cpl. Ivan Bajceski of the Morris County’s Sheriff’s ESU, a Morris Twp. firefighter, Ed Duffy of the Morris Twp. FD, Lt. Brendan McCloskey of the Morris Twp. FD, Det. Lt. Robert Kranz of the Morris County Sheriff’s Patrol Division, Chief Mike Dunn of Morris Twp. FD and Sheriff James Gannon.

“Hypothermia can set in within minutes when someone falls through the ice. Staying calm and preserving energy is critical for survival. But more importantly, we want to ensure our teams are ready to respond effectively and get victims to safety and medical care as quickly as possible,” said Sheriff Gannon.

The training involved cutting a hole in the ice with an 18-inch chainsaw and deploying rescuers into the frigid water. Detective Sergeant James Rae, who leads the Sheriff’s ESU, was among those who entered the water.

“People are drawn to ice for activities like hockey or fishing, but the first freeze is especially dangerous. This training ensures we can deploy quickly and efficiently when accidents happen, using the equipment and skills we practice here,” said Sgt. Rae.

Sgt. Rae highlighted the increased risk during freezing weather, emphasizing the importance of calling 911 immediately. He warned against venturing onto compromised ice, noting that maintaining visual contact with the victim is crucial until help arrives.

The training drill utilized resources provided by ESU-4, a specially equipped vehicle stocked with life-saving gear. The truck, acquired through a partnership with the New Jersey Transit Police Department, ensures the ESU can respond to emergencies with all necessary tools at the ready.

“Morris County is a wonderful place where approximately 515,000 people live, work, raise families, and have fun. We’re committed to ensuring residents can continue having fun safely through training like this. I’m grateful to the county government for their support, and I also want to thank all the police departments, fire departments, and emergency squads participating in this training. We are ready 24/7 to provide vital services to the residents of Morris County,” said Sheriff Gannon.

“The Sheriff’s ESU is an incredible asset to our community, and working together strengthens our ability to respond to emergencies. We’re proud to partner with them in training and real-life situations,” said Chief Mike Nunn of the Morris Township Fire Department.

Participants who took part in the training included Corporal Ivan Bajceski of the Sheriff’s ESU and Detective Lieutenant Robert Kranz of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, as well as firefighters from Morris Township: Melissa Alderton, Lieutenant Brendan McCloskey, Michael Wilson, and Ed Duffy.

The Sheriff’s ESU has been conducting a series of ice rescue training drills with local first responders under challenging conditions to further enhance preparedness.