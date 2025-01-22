Thursday, January 23, 2025
Letter to the Editor: A reason why I left Parsippany

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I voted for Mayor Barberio in 2021 and found that a big mistake. Everything he has done to Parsippany since then has ruined the town. I lived in Lake Hiawatha since 1982, and in December 2023, my wife and I sold our home and left. The big reason why I left was all the Democratic Party policies James Barberio passed under a Republican ticket. Joe Biden issued an Executive Order to use Project Labor Agreements (PLA). So Mayor Joe Biden (AKA Mayor James Barberio) did the same. Why? Justin Musella was against and submitted a petition signed by many residents including myself and my wife. Mayor Joe Biden ignored the petition. Here is President Biden’s White House Executive Order on PLAs (Click here to read the article)

The same with the uproar about the eight Payment in Lieu of Taxes (Pilot) Mayor Barberio/Biden passed over the objections of hundreds of Parsippany residents. Barberio favored developers over the residents of Parsippany. Is Mayor Barberio a Republican or a Hack Democratic Party politician? I think the latter.

Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali had previously supported Musella and last May lambasted Barberio as “the highest-paid and least-qualified mayor in Morris County.” article: Click here to read the article.

Justin Musella is a true Conservative Republican. I hope all Parsippany residents support him for Mayor in 2025. Justin Musella cares about the residents of Parsippany.

Thank you.

Sincerely,
Raymond Gallup
Former 41 Year Resident of Lake Hiawatha/Parsippany
Former 33rd District Republican County Committee Member
Vietnam Era Veteran

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
