Commissioners Myers, Cabana, and Mastrangelo Join Sheriff Gannon for 2025 Re-Election Campaign

MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James Gannon and Commissioners Christine Myers, Doug Cabana, and Tom Mastrangelo announced their intention to seek re-election in 2025. Representing different corners of Morris County—Gannon from the Town of Boonton, Myers from Harding Township, Cabana from Boonton Township, and Mastrangelo from Montville Township—the team emphasizes their commitment to fiscal responsibility while delivering essential and innovative services to residents.

Commissioner Christine Myers

“We are proud to run alongside Sheriff Gannon, whose leadership has greatly benefited the people of Morris County,” said Commissioners Myers, Cabana, and Mastrangelo. They highlighted Gannon’s nationally recognized Hope One program, which provides mobile outreach for substance abuse and mental health support, including free Narcan training, Naloxone kits, and access to recovery resources. They also praised his initiatives to protect seniors from consumer fraud, streamline law enforcement by absorbing the County Park Police, and ensure financial accountability.

Morris County Commissioner Douglas Cabana

Sheriff Gannon, in turn, commended the Commissioners for their dedication to the county’s growth and safety. He noted their efforts in infrastructure development, road and bridge improvements, economic advancement, and support for law enforcement, and all achieved while maintaining eight consecutive years of no increases to the county tax rate.

“Doug, Tom, and Christine’s leadership and vision have positioned Morris County as one of the best-run counties in the nation,” said Sheriff Gannon. “I am proud to join them in this re-election campaign, and together, we will continue to deliver exceptional services and infrastructure improvements to the residents of Morris County. We aim to keep Morris County the best-run county in New Jersey and the United States.”

The team also announced receiving more than 150 endorsements from state, county, and municipal Republican leaders, with a full list to be released soon. “This overwhelming support shows that the Morris County Republican Party is ready to unite early and focus on securing victories at all levels in 2025,” said Commissioners Myers, Cabana, and Mastrangelo. “We look forward to sharing our message of accomplishments and future vision with the people of Morris County throughout this campaign.”