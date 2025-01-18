Driver Charged with DWI After Highway Incident in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On November 25, 2024, at approximately 11:13 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to an incident involving a disabled vehicle on Route 46 East near the Smith Road intersection. A silver 2018 Honda Pilot with Pennsylvania license plates was observed with a flat tire on the shoulder.

The driver, later identified as Brian Waltke, 34, of Bushkill, PA, was seated in the passenger seat upon the arrival of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Scott Baker. According to Officer Baker’s report, Mr. Waltke exhibited signs of impairment, including slurred speech and compromised balance. He could not provide clear details on how the vehicle sustained damage, though evidence suggested the tire may have struck a curb.

During the investigation, officers noted fresh blood smears on the driver’s seat. Mr. Waltke claimed he often sustains minor injuries at work and was unsure of the source of the blood. When asked if he required medical attention, he declined assistance.

Mr. Waltke consented to performing roadside sobriety tests. Based on his performance and further investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest him for driving while under the influence of drugs.

Following the arrest, a tow was requested for vehicle impoundment in accordance with John’s Law. Dispatch contacted Ron & Son’s Towing, who arrived to secure the vehicle.

In addition to complaint 1429-S-2024-000354 at Morris County Superior Court, Waltke was charged with the following:

•39:4-50 -Operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs

•39:4-96- Reckless Driving

•39:4-49.1 – Operation of Motor Vehicle While In Possession/Narcotic

•39:4-88 – Traffic on Marked Lanes

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.