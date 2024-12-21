Inside Parsippany’s Newest Gem: A Five-Bedroom Masterpiece

PARSIPPANY — This stunning new construction, built-in 2024 by COSMO Builders, offers a thoughtful and modern colonial design that seamlessly blends luxury and practicality. Featuring five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, this home is a rare gem in the highly sought-after Parsippany-Troy Hills neighborhood.
The home’s exterior boasts a stucco and stone frontage, creating an eye-catching and timeless curb appeal. The asphalt-paved driveway with Belgian block curbing and the Clamshell Trex deck with vinyl wraps enhance the home’s aesthetic while offering durability and low maintenance.
Interior Features
- Marvelous Kitchen: The kitchen features KitchenAid appliances, 42-inch Fabuwood cabinets, custom quartz countertops on the kitchen island, and granite finishes in the bathrooms. Under-cabinet lighting and an oversized pantry complete this culinary space.
- Modern Living Spaces: The home includes an open loft/library, L-shaped stairs, and a gas-fired fireplace with granite accents and a mantle. The hardwood flooring throughout adds warmth and elegance.
- Master Suite Retreat: The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a luxurious Kohler Jacuzzi tub, branded glass stall shower doors, and a full bath mirror.
- Enhanced Details: Wide crown molding, chair rail, flute molding, and picture-frame molding provide sophisticated finishing touches.
Additional Features
- Energy Efficiency: Windows with heat lock control, an attic fan, and zoned air conditioning with smart thermostats.
- Convenience: A laundry room with two full closets and a separate entrance for the first-floor bedroom and bath.
- Basement and Storage: The unfinished basement features nine-foot-high ceilings and dry lock for moisture protection, providing ample storage space.
- Exterior Upgrades: Six aluminum gutters with gutter guards and a big private backyard make this home as practical as beautiful.
Location
Located on a 0.34-acre lot in the desirable Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, this home is part of a thriving community known for its excellent schools, parks, and accessibility to major highways.
Property Details
- Property Type: Single-Family Home
- Year Built: 2024
- Last Sold: $1.3 million in 2024
- Price Per Square Foot: $360
This exquisite property at 110 Hawkins Avenue perfectly blends style, functionality, and luxury. Its spacious design, high-quality finishes, and desirable location make it stand out as a dream home for any buyer.
Other recent home sales in Parsippany:
|Address
|Price
|164 Harrison Road
|$665,000.00
|26 Winding Way
|$745,000.00
|690 Vail Road
|$702,000.00
|25 Sandalwood Drive
|$625,000.00
|33 Rockaway Place
|$770,000.00
|9 Dodie Drive
|$755,000.00
|1 Hennion Drive
|$1,025,000.00
|180 Littleton Road
|$273,000.00
|110 Hawkins Avenue
|$1,265,000.00
|18 Ser Del Drive
|$670,000.00
|14 Kelley Lane
|$655,000.00
|23 Sagamore Road
|$675,000.00
|10 Marianne Place
|$820,000.00
|4 Sand Hill Court
|$725,000.00
|48 Willow Lane
|$899,000.00
|70 Beachwood Road
|$500,000.00
|95 Bound Brook Road
|$530,000.00
|21 Groverville Road
|$656,000.00
|497 Allentown Road
|$590,000.00
|116 Camden Road
|$500,001.00
|72 Schindler Court
|$760,000.00
|18 Schindler Court
|$625,000.00
|42 Janelle Boulevard
|$1,111,000.00
|8 Keansburg Road
|$960,000.00
|72 Flemington Drive
|$495,000.00
|109 Longport Road
|$500,000.00
|1 Aldine Road
|$663,000.00
|46 Dunellen Road
|$625,000.00
|16 Normandy Drive
|$810,000.00
|14 Stafford Terrace
|$690,000.00
|134 South Beverwyck Road
|$545,000.00
|755 South Beverwyck
|$1,825,000.00
|11 Queen Street
|$822,000.00
|21 Trojan Avenue
|$750,000.00