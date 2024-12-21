Saturday, December 21, 2024
Local News

Inside Parsippany’s Newest Gem: A Five-Bedroom Masterpiece

Elegant New Construction at 110 Hawkins Avenue sold for $1.265 Million

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
From Loft to Backyard: Discover the Perfect Family Home in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This stunning new construction, built-in 2024 by COSMO Builders, offers a thoughtful and modern colonial design that seamlessly blends luxury and practicality. Featuring five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, this home is a rare gem in the highly sought-after Parsippany-Troy Hills neighborhood.

The home’s exterior boasts a stucco and stone frontage, creating an eye-catching and timeless curb appeal. The asphalt-paved driveway with Belgian block curbing and the Clamshell Trex deck with vinyl wraps enhance the home’s aesthetic while offering durability and low maintenance.

Interior Features

Step Into the Future: 2024-Built Home with Energy-Efficient Features
  • Marvelous Kitchen: The kitchen features KitchenAid appliances, 42-inch Fabuwood cabinets, custom quartz countertops on the kitchen island, and granite finishes in the bathrooms. Under-cabinet lighting and an oversized pantry complete this culinary space.
  • Modern Living Spaces: The home includes an open loft/library, L-shaped stairs, and a gas-fired fireplace with granite accents and a mantle. The hardwood flooring throughout adds warmth and elegance.
  • Master Suite Retreat: The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a luxurious Kohler Jacuzzi tub, branded glass stall shower doors, and a full bath mirror.
  • Enhanced Details: Wide crown molding, chair rail, flute molding, and picture-frame molding provide sophisticated finishing touches.
Additional Features

  • Energy Efficiency: Windows with heat lock control, an attic fan, and zoned air conditioning with smart thermostats.
  • Convenience: A laundry room with two full closets and a separate entrance for the first-floor bedroom and bath.
  • Basement and Storage: The unfinished basement features nine-foot-high ceilings and dry lock for moisture protection, providing ample storage space.
  • Exterior Upgrades: Six aluminum gutters with gutter guards and a big private backyard make this home as practical as beautiful.

Location

Located on a 0.34-acre lot in the desirable Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, this home is part of a thriving community known for its excellent schools, parks, and accessibility to major highways.

Property Details

  • Property Type: Single-Family Home
  • Year Built: 2024
  • Last Sold: $1.3 million in 2024
  • Price Per Square Foot: $360

This exquisite property at 110 Hawkins Avenue perfectly blends style, functionality, and luxury. Its spacious design, high-quality finishes, and desirable location make it stand out as a dream home for any buyer.

Other recent home sales in Parsippany:

AddressPrice
164 Harrison Road$665,000.00
26 Winding Way$745,000.00
690 Vail Road$702,000.00
25 Sandalwood Drive$625,000.00
33 Rockaway Place$770,000.00
9 Dodie Drive$755,000.00
1 Hennion Drive$1,025,000.00
180 Littleton Road$273,000.00
110 Hawkins Avenue$1,265,000.00
18 Ser Del Drive$670,000.00
14 Kelley Lane$655,000.00
23 Sagamore Road$675,000.00
10 Marianne Place$820,000.00
4 Sand Hill Court$725,000.00
48 Willow Lane$899,000.00
70 Beachwood Road$500,000.00
95 Bound Brook Road$530,000.00
21 Groverville Road$656,000.00
497 Allentown Road$590,000.00
116 Camden Road$500,001.00
72 Schindler Court$760,000.00
18 Schindler Court$625,000.00
42 Janelle Boulevard$1,111,000.00
8 Keansburg Road$960,000.00
72 Flemington Drive$495,000.00
109 Longport Road$500,000.00
1 Aldine Road$663,000.00
46 Dunellen Road$625,000.00
16 Normandy Drive$810,000.00
14 Stafford Terrace$690,000.00
134 South Beverwyck Road$545,000.00
755 South Beverwyck$1,825,000.00
11 Queen Street$822,000.00
21 Trojan Avenue$750,000.00
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
