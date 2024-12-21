Inside Parsippany’s Newest Gem: A Five-Bedroom Masterpiece

PARSIPPANY — This stunning new construction, built-in 2024 by COSMO Builders, offers a thoughtful and modern colonial design that seamlessly blends luxury and practicality. Featuring five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, this home is a rare gem in the highly sought-after Parsippany-Troy Hills neighborhood.

The home’s exterior boasts a stucco and stone frontage, creating an eye-catching and timeless curb appeal. The asphalt-paved driveway with Belgian block curbing and the Clamshell Trex deck with vinyl wraps enhance the home’s aesthetic while offering durability and low maintenance.

Interior Features

Step Into the Future: 2024-Built Home with Energy-Efficient Features

Marvelous Kitchen: The kitchen features KitchenAid appliances , 42-inch Fabuwood cabinets , custom quartz countertops on the kitchen island, and granite finishes in the bathrooms. Under-cabinet lighting and an oversized pantry complete this culinary space.

Master Suite Retreat: The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a luxurious Kohler Jacuzzi tub, branded glass stall shower doors, and a full bath mirror.

Additional Features

Energy Efficiency: Windows with heat lock control, an attic fan, and zoned air conditioning with smart thermostats.

Windows with heat lock control, an attic fan, and with smart thermostats. Convenience: A laundry room with two full closets and a separate entrance for the first-floor bedroom and bath.

A and a for the first-floor bedroom and bath. Basement and Storage: The unfinished basement features nine-foot-high ceilings and dry lock for moisture protection, providing ample storage space.

The unfinished basement features nine-foot-high ceilings and dry lock for moisture protection, providing ample storage space. Exterior Upgrades: Six aluminum gutters with gutter guards and a big private backyard make this home as practical as beautiful.

Location

Located on a 0.34-acre lot in the desirable Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, this home is part of a thriving community known for its excellent schools, parks, and accessibility to major highways.

Property Details

Property Type: Single-Family Home

Single-Family Home Year Built: 2024

2024 Last Sold: $1.3 million in 2024

$1.3 million in 2024 Price Per Square Foot: $360

This exquisite property at 110 Hawkins Avenue perfectly blends style, functionality, and luxury. Its spacious design, high-quality finishes, and desirable location make it stand out as a dream home for any buyer.

