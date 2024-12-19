Stay Informed This Holiday Season: Recycling Updates & Tools

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recycling Center will be closed on December 24, 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Be sure to adjust your plans accordingly to keep your recycling on track.

Make Recycling Easier with the Recycle Coach App!

Simplify your recycling routine with the Recycle Coach App, your go-to tool for:

Customized Schedules : Never miss a collection day.

: Never miss a collection day. Set Reminders : Stay on top of your recycling tasks.

: Stay on top of your recycling tasks. Learn Proper Recycling Practices: Get clear guidance on what goes where.

The app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store, or visit Parsippany.net for more information.

Together, let’s reduce, reuse, and recycle smarter this holiday season!