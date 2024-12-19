Friday, December 20, 2024
Stay Informed This Holiday Season: Recycling Updates & Tools

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Parsippany Recycling Center Holiday Hours

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recycling Center will be closed on December 24, 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Be sure to adjust your plans accordingly to keep your recycling on track.

Make Recycling Easier with the Recycle Coach App!
Simplify your recycling routine with the Recycle Coach App, your go-to tool for:

  • Customized Schedules: Never miss a collection day.
  • Set Reminders: Stay on top of your recycling tasks.
  • Learn Proper Recycling Practices: Get clear guidance on what goes where.

The app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store, or visit Parsippany.net for more information.

Together, let’s reduce, reuse, and recycle smarter this holiday season!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
