Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Local News

Morris County Law Enforcement Advises Public How to Report Drone Activity

By Frank L. Cahill
Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

MORRIS COUNTYMorris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Chief of Detectives Francisco Roman, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris Plains Police Chief / Morris County Police Chiefs Association President Michael Koroski issued a joint public statement on recent drone activity observed in Morris County:

County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties and acknowledge the public’s concern about these repeated sightings.

The subject County Prosecutor’s, Sheriff’s and Emergency Management Offices, as our respective municipal police departments, working in close cooperation with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police, and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness partners, seek to reassure the public that we will continue to monitor and investigate the drone activity.

There continues to be no known threat to public safety.

The FBI – Newark and the NJ State Police are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov. Citizens can also upload videos through the latter website.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
