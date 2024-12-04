Morris County Law Enforcement Advises Public How to Report Drone Activity

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Chief of Detectives Francisco Roman, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris Plains Police Chief / Morris County Police Chiefs Association President Michael Koroski issued a joint public statement on recent drone activity observed in Morris County:

County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties and acknowledge the public’s concern about these repeated sightings.

The subject County Prosecutor’s, Sheriff’s and Emergency Management Offices, as our respective municipal police departments, working in close cooperation with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police, and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness partners, seek to reassure the public that we will continue to monitor and investigate the drone activity.

There continues to be no known threat to public safety.

The FBI – Newark and the NJ State Police are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov. Citizens can also upload videos through the latter website.