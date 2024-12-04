Assistant Prosecutor Rejoins Morris County Prosecutor’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally announce Robert J. Lombardo has rejoined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and was sworn in as an Assistant Prosecutor.

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday, December 2, 2024

Assistant Prosecutor Lombardo will be assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit within the Family Division.

AP Lombardo initially served in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office from December 2021 through March 2024, assigned to detention cases, adult prosecutions, appellate litigation, and Megan’s Law. Most recently, he worked at a private legal practice as a litigation associate.

He previously worked as an assistant prosecutor at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office from 2020 through 2021, a law clerk at the Superior Court of New Jersey 6th Vicinage, a law extern at the New York County District Attorney’s Office, and held internships at the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, and Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

AP Lombardo graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science; and a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Crime, Law, and Justice; and earned his Juris Doctor from Penn State Law.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “I am glad to have AP Lombardo rejoin our legal team.”