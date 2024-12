PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a special meeting on December 4, 2024. The special meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. A regular meeting will be held starting at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda for the special meeting.

Click here to download the agenda for the regular meeting.

Click here to download the 2024 Meeting Schedule.