Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Floor and Decor Opens Parsippany Location with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill presented a plaque to General Manager Dino Aiello, welcoming Floor and Decor to Parsippany.

PARSIPPANY — Floor and Decor, a rapidly growing specialty retailer renowned for its comprehensive flooring options, celebrated the opening of its new Parsippany location with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony. Local leaders, community members, and store associates gathered at the event to welcome the store and celebrate its arrival.

The company, known for its wide range of high-quality specialty flooring products, is committed to becoming a vital part of the communities it serves. In his remarks, store manager Dino Aiello expressed excitement about the expansion. “We’re thrilled to expand into New Jersey and contribute to another vibrant community. We look forward to providing top-notch products while actively engaging with Parsippany and its residents.”

Floor & Decor offers an extensive selection of flooring options, including tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone, as well as decorative and installation accessories. Each store carries over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring, providing a vast array of styles to suit various design preferences.

“I welcome this fantastic addition to Parsippany,” said Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio. “I can see you have a wide assortment of styles for any home improvement project. I wish you much success.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, also shared his enthusiasm for the new addition to Parsippany’s business community. “Floor and Decor’s arrival highlights Parsippany as a destination for growing businesses,” he said. “Their strong commitment to community involvement and career opportunities is exactly the kind of positive energy we welcome. We look forward to seeing the impact they’ll make.”

While the exact number of flooring styles may vary by location and over time, customers can explore the latest trends and products through Floor & Decor’s digital catalog or by visiting their local store.

The company prides itself on its involvement with grassroots organizations and schools. Floor and Decor regularly hosts in-store pop-ups, supports local initiatives like blood drives and pet adoption events, and encourages associates to participate in volunteer activities by offering two volunteer days each year.

Floor and Decor is located in the Troy Hills Shopping Center, 1159 Route 46 East.

The Parsippany location is already hiring for positions including cashier, sales associate, and warehouse associate roles. Many of the associates opening this store bring years of experience from other locations, with some having relocated across multiple states to grow with the company.

Floor & Decor offers a wide selection of bathroom vanities and vanity tops to suit various styles and budgets. Their collection includes single and double sink vanities, vanity bases, and tops, available both online and in-store.

The event underscored Floor and Decor’s commitment to becoming a trusted partner in the Parsippany community. By providing more than just specialty flooring, the company aims to support local causes and foster a culture of giving back, ensuring its place as a valued member of the neighborhood.

Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, has been showcasing his journalistic talents by covering a variety of stories for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications.
