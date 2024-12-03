Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Growing Presence: Einhorn Barbarito Signs Major Lease at Onyx’s ‘The Arbors’

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Arbors @ Parsippany

PARSIPPANYEinhorn, Barbarito, Frost, Botwinick, Nunn & Musmanno, a law firm with deep roots in Morris County, has secured a 24,947 square-foot lease at Onyx Equities’ The Arbors @ Parsippany. This move marks a nearly 50% increase in office space for the firm, which has been based in Denville for 63 years.

Co-Managing Partner Gary Botwinick shared, “The Firm has more than 40 lawyers and 30 professional staff, and we continue to strategically expand the services we provide to individuals and businesses. We will always be grateful to our neighbors and clients in Denville and throughout Morris County, as we move a few miles away in mid-2025.”

Gary R. Botwinick

The Arbors, a 60-acre multi-building campus, has become a thriving business hub, boasting over 46,000 square feet of recently leased tenant-occupied space.

Its appeal lies in its convenient location and premium onsite lifestyle amenities, including a 5,200-square-foot fitness center, three cafes, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and scenic walking and biking paths.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio emphasized the town’s support for growth-oriented businesses, stating, “Parsippany is thriving because we are enthusiastically committed to attracting and supporting companies like Einhorn, Barbarito, Frost, Botwinick, Nunn & Musmanno. We are proud to be home to some of the most successful industry leaders, and we appreciate Onyx Equities’ commitment to creating and maintaining the highest quality environments for businesses to thrive.”

Onyx Equities’ Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Jonathan Schultz, added, “In today’s competitive landscape, where attracting and retaining top talent is crucial, our transformation of The Arbors campus into beautiful, technologically advanced workspaces elevated by engaging amenities has had a tremendous impact on our tenants’ office culture and productivity.”

Recent Leasing Activity at The Arbors @ Parsippany:

Tronex: 7,400 square feet for its new headquarters at 5 Sylvan Way
GYL Financial: 6,050 square feet at 4 Campus Drive (Celebrating a ribbon-cutting grand opening on Tuesday, December 10
Cablevision Lightpath: 6,000 square feet at 5 Sylvan Way
Liberty Mutual: 2,000 square feet at 4 Campus Drive

The Arbors’ extensive renovations include redesigned entries and lobbies with striking granite and glass atriums, upgraded roofs, and advanced HVAC systems. These enhancements, paired with regular event programming and recreational spaces, make The Arbors a standout location for businesses in Parsippany.

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

