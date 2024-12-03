Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsFlawless by Chris Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting in Parsippany
Business NewsLocal News

Flawless by Chris Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting in Parsippany

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
0
190
Economic Development member Raj Dichpally, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Economic Development member Jigar Shah, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Mayor James Barberio, Christina Lempesis, her husband, and Economic Development member Nick Sota celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside family, friends, and clients. The event marks the grand opening of Christina’s business, showcasing strong community support and collaboration.

PARSIPPANYFlawless by Chris, a new beauty and wellness studio founded by Christina Lempesis, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Parsippany. Local officials, including Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Economic Development member Jigar Shah, Raj Dichpally, Nick Sota and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Board Member Ildiko Peluso, joined Christina, her family, and community members to commemorate the occasion.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presented a plaque to Christina Lempesis in recognition of her new business opening in Parsippany. Photo by A3Digital Media.

The event marked the realization of a dream for Christina, whose passion for beauty and wellness began years ago when she picked up her first set of makeup brushes during college. “I feel and look flawless!” became a common sentiment among her clients, inspiring her to name the business Flawless by Chris.

Starting with a focus on custom-blend foundation and natural makeup for weddings, Christina expanded her expertise over the years. She became a national trainer for Motives Cosmetics in 2005, a role that allowed her to educate others on skincare’s importance. “Your makeup only looks as good as the skin underneath,” she often reminds her clients. After graduating from Christine Valmy Skincare Academy, Christina found her true niche in skincare and wellness, which became the cornerstone of Flawless by Chris.

Flawless by Chris incorporates a high emphasis on customized treatments, nutrition education, and non-invasive techniques to support overall wellness

At the ribbon-cutting, guests explored the modern, welcoming studio, which is designed to offer personalized beauty services that meet each client’s unique needs. Live demonstrations and consultations showcased Christina’s dedication to customization, a hallmark of her practice. “Every face and body is different. Customization is key to ensuring everyone’s skin and wellness goals are met,” she said.

On December 1, 2024, Christina Lempesis, owner of Flawless by Chris, celebrated the grand opening of her skincare and wellness center at 9 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Pictured with Christina is Mayor James Barberio, Chairman Frank Cahill, Nick Sota, and her husband. Photo by A3Digital Media.

Mayor Barberio spoke at the event, praising Christina’s entrepreneurial spirit and her contribution to Parsippany’s vibrant business community. “I truly wish Christina all the best,” said Mayor Barberio. “She brings incredible energy, genuinely cares about her clients, and exemplifies professionalism. With over 25 years of experience, Lake Hiawatha is fortunate to have such a fantastic destination here.”

“Small businesses like Flawless by Chris are vital to our town’s growth and success,” he remarked. Frank Cahill, chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, also highlighted the significance of the studio’s opening. “Christina’s dedication to education and client care is truly impressive. Flawless by Chris is a perfect example of how passion and hard work can create a business that benefits the entire community,” he said.

Christina’s background as a Fordham University graduate and former middle school teacher has shaped her approach to her business. Balancing her esthetics work with teaching for ten years, she eventually transitioned to running Flawless by Chris full-time.

“With entrepreneurism in my heart, I picked up makeup brushes and began Flawless by Chris during my first years in college. That was when I found my passion for enhancing others’ beauty from the inside out,” Christina shared.

The grand opening concluded with cheers as Christina cut the ribbon, joined by local leaders and supporters. Flawless by Chris now offers Parsippany residents a trusted destination for skincare and beauty services, backed by Christina’s commitment to helping everyone feel their best. With its focus on education, customization, and affordability, Flawless by Chris promises to be a valued addition to the community and a place where clients can truly feel flawless.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can contact Flawless by Chris at (201) 376-3687.

Flawless by Chris is located at 9 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Floor and Decor Opens Parsippany Location with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, has been showcasing his journalistic talents by covering a variety of stories for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »