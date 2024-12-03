Flawless by Chris Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Flawless by Chris, a new beauty and wellness studio founded by Christina Lempesis, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Parsippany. Local officials, including Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Economic Development member Jigar Shah, Raj Dichpally, Nick Sota and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Board Member Ildiko Peluso, joined Christina, her family, and community members to commemorate the occasion.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presented a plaque to Christina Lempesis in recognition of her new business opening in Parsippany. Photo by A3Digital Media.

The event marked the realization of a dream for Christina, whose passion for beauty and wellness began years ago when she picked up her first set of makeup brushes during college. “I feel and look flawless!” became a common sentiment among her clients, inspiring her to name the business Flawless by Chris.

Starting with a focus on custom-blend foundation and natural makeup for weddings, Christina expanded her expertise over the years. She became a national trainer for Motives Cosmetics in 2005, a role that allowed her to educate others on skincare’s importance. “Your makeup only looks as good as the skin underneath,” she often reminds her clients. After graduating from Christine Valmy Skincare Academy, Christina found her true niche in skincare and wellness, which became the cornerstone of Flawless by Chris.

Flawless by Chris incorporates a high emphasis on customized treatments, nutrition education, and non-invasive techniques to support overall wellness

At the ribbon-cutting, guests explored the modern, welcoming studio, which is designed to offer personalized beauty services that meet each client’s unique needs. Live demonstrations and consultations showcased Christina’s dedication to customization, a hallmark of her practice. “Every face and body is different. Customization is key to ensuring everyone’s skin and wellness goals are met,” she said.

On December 1, 2024, Christina Lempesis, owner of Flawless by Chris, celebrated the grand opening of her skincare and wellness center at 9 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Pictured with Christina is Mayor James Barberio, Chairman Frank Cahill, Nick Sota, and her husband. Photo by A3Digital Media.

Mayor Barberio spoke at the event, praising Christina’s entrepreneurial spirit and her contribution to Parsippany’s vibrant business community. “I truly wish Christina all the best,” said Mayor Barberio. “She brings incredible energy, genuinely cares about her clients, and exemplifies professionalism. With over 25 years of experience, Lake Hiawatha is fortunate to have such a fantastic destination here.”

“Small businesses like Flawless by Chris are vital to our town’s growth and success,” he remarked. Frank Cahill, chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, also highlighted the significance of the studio’s opening. “Christina’s dedication to education and client care is truly impressive. Flawless by Chris is a perfect example of how passion and hard work can create a business that benefits the entire community,” he said.

Christina’s background as a Fordham University graduate and former middle school teacher has shaped her approach to her business. Balancing her esthetics work with teaching for ten years, she eventually transitioned to running Flawless by Chris full-time.

“With entrepreneurism in my heart, I picked up makeup brushes and began Flawless by Chris during my first years in college. That was when I found my passion for enhancing others’ beauty from the inside out,” Christina shared.

The grand opening concluded with cheers as Christina cut the ribbon, joined by local leaders and supporters. Flawless by Chris now offers Parsippany residents a trusted destination for skincare and beauty services, backed by Christina’s commitment to helping everyone feel their best. With its focus on education, customization, and affordability, Flawless by Chris promises to be a valued addition to the community and a place where clients can truly feel flawless.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can contact Flawless by Chris at (201) 376-3687.