Adorable Puppies Available for Adoption at Parsippany Animal Shelter

PARSIPPANY — Looking to add a furry friend to your family? The Parsippany Animal Shelter is now accepting applications for five adorable puppies: Sloane, Auggie, Ruthie, Kenzie, and Holden.

Born on September 16th, these sweet pups will be ready to join their forever homes next week. While in foster care, they have received plenty of socialization, making them well-prepared for family life. When fully grown, they are expected to weigh between 40-50 pounds.

If you’re interested in giving one of these pups a loving home, please submit an adoption application by clicking here. Suitable applicants will be contacted promptly to schedule a meet-and-greet.

Don’t miss your chance to welcome one of these lovable companions into your life!