Sunday, November 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Education Foundation Supports Schools with Generous Grant Award
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Education Foundation Supports Schools with Generous Grant Award

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
581
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education member Sheethal Abraham, President Andy Choffo, Andrew Ladas and Board Member Alison Cogan

PARSIPPANY — At the November 14, 2024, Board of Education meeting, Parsippany Education Foundation (PEF) President Andrew Ladas proudly presented a check for $17,920.65 to support fifteen dynamic grants for the 2024–2025 school year. These projects span a diverse range of initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience across the district, from arts and ESL support to math manipulatives, robotics, and physical education technology. Special attention has also been given to programs enriching the lives of students with special needs.

Grants Awarded for 2024–2025

  • Magical Gardens
  • Soar Through the Solar System on the Magic School Bus
  • Strength Training Software
  • My Story, My Voice
  • Little Kids, Big City
  • Liberty Science Center Career Exploration
  • Fourteenth Goldfish Close Read
  • It All Adds Up
  • LCD Writing Table
  • Sensory Materials for Speech Therapy
  • Experience the Art of Glass
  • Bilingual Library
  • Enhancing School Culture through Pillars of Character Street Signs
  • Communication Boards
  • Redbots Laptop

These grants will provide students with hands-on learning experiences, cutting-edge technology, and opportunities for personal and academic growth. Ladas emphasized the foundation’s commitment to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and a love of learning.

“We are thrilled to support these innovative projects, which reflect the passion and dedication of our educators,” Ladas said. “The impact of these grants will resonate far beyond the classroom.”

The Parsippany Education Foundation continues to lead in bridging resources and creativity, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Greed and Deception: Salzano’s Fraud Costs Investors $650 Million
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »