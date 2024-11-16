Parsippany Education Foundation Supports Schools with Generous Grant Award

PARSIPPANY — At the November 14, 2024, Board of Education meeting, Parsippany Education Foundation (PEF) President Andrew Ladas proudly presented a check for $17,920.65 to support fifteen dynamic grants for the 2024–2025 school year. These projects span a diverse range of initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience across the district, from arts and ESL support to math manipulatives, robotics, and physical education technology. Special attention has also been given to programs enriching the lives of students with special needs.

Grants Awarded for 2024–2025

Magical Gardens

Soar Through the Solar System on the Magic School Bus

Strength Training Software

My Story, My Voice

Little Kids, Big City

Liberty Science Center Career Exploration

Fourteenth Goldfish Close Read

It All Adds Up

LCD Writing Table

Sensory Materials for Speech Therapy

Experience the Art of Glass

Bilingual Library

Enhancing School Culture through Pillars of Character Street Signs

Communication Boards

Redbots Laptop

These grants will provide students with hands-on learning experiences, cutting-edge technology, and opportunities for personal and academic growth. Ladas emphasized the foundation’s commitment to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and a love of learning.

“We are thrilled to support these innovative projects, which reflect the passion and dedication of our educators,” Ladas said. “The impact of these grants will resonate far beyond the classroom.”

The Parsippany Education Foundation continues to lead in bridging resources and creativity, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive.