Community Poker Night to Support Local Charities in Morris Plains

MORRIS COUNTY — The Knights of Columbus Council 3495 in Morris Plains is gearing up for an exciting evening of camaraderie and competition with their Poker/Texas Hold’em Fundraiser. Scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at The Red Oaks School, this event promises to bring together the community for a night of fun, all in support of local nonprofit charities.

The fundraiser is organized in collaboration with Mike’s Poker Tables, a trusted and state-certified operator. Proceeds from the evening will benefit numerous charitable organizations, making every hand play a contribution to meaningful causes.

Participants are invited to arrive between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for registration and a light dinner, generously donated by local favorites Jersey Mike’s and Dunkin’ Donuts. The event will also feature a BYOB policy, allowing attendees to bring wine or beer to enhance the experience. The poker games will commence after dinner, with larger turnouts leading to bigger prize payouts—and, in turn, more funds raised for charity.

Council 3495 is encouraging everyone to spread the word among family and friends to ensure the evening’s success. “The more, the merrier,” a council representative shared. “Not only does a larger crowd make for an exciting game, but it also allows us to maximize our contributions to the community.”

Admission is payable by cash or check, and registration is easy. Interested participants can sign up by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or visiting Mike’s Poker Tables Event Page.

As the date approaches, the Knights of Columbus are hopeful for a great turnout and are thankful for the support of their sponsors and the community. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to have fun while giving back,” they said. “We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Mark your calendars for December 14 and join the Knights for a memorable night of poker, prizes, and philanthropy.

