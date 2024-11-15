Diwali at BAPS Mandir in Parsippany: A Celebration of Light, Culture, and New Beginnings

PARSIPPANY – The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir hosted a grand Diwali celebration on November 2, welcoming visitors to experience the deep-rooted traditions of the Festival of Lights. It is a time for spiritual reflection, rejuvenation, and community celebration, observed by millions of Hindu communities across the globe.

Devotees, well-wishers, and visitors were welcomed into a beautiful environment at the mandir, filled with colorful decorations and the vibrant spirit of Indian art and culture. Volunteers and devotees dedicated weeks of preparation to create an experience that balanced traditional rituals with contemporary community expressions.

BAPS Celebrates Diwali with Devotion and Cultural Heritage in Parsippany

Diwali is more than just a celebration of lights—it’s a time to reignite the values of compassion, togetherness, and selflessness within our community. It reminds us that when we come together, we not only share in the joy of the festival but also strengthen the bonds that keep our community thriving.

Morris County Commissioners Honor Diwali with Special Proclamation at BAPS Mandir

Parsippany Mayor James Barberio said “Trust, Loyalty, and honesty are important values for American families. He thanked the BAPS community in Parsippany for including him and being part of the BAPS Family.”

One of the celebration’s highlights was the ‘Annakut’, an impressive offering of hundreds of vegetarian dishes offered to the Divine as a symbol of gratitude. The intricate arrangement of food, prepared by devotees, young and old, reflected the community’s devotion.

Preparing for the Annakut is a memorable and unique experience every year. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the love, unity, and dedication of all volunteers we all bring to the table, and how we come together to create something meaningful for everyone,” explained Gunatit Patel, a volunteer.



“The preparation begins very early in the morning for us,” explained Sonal Patel. “The vegetarian food is traditionally arranged in tiers or steps in front of the sacred images of God. Today, over 600 food items have been offered as a symbol of our devotion and gratitude.

Handcrafted Rangoli Designs Light Up Diwali Celebration at Parsippany Mandir

In addition to the Annakut, the mandir’s Diwali celebrations featured vibrant decorations, including handcrafted rangoli designs throughout the premises, adding to the festive decor. Families and guests were able to partake in a variety of youth activities, such as fireworks, games, and educational programs that engagingly taught the significance of Diwali.

This year’s Diwali celebration is a continuation of BAPS’s year-long commemoration of 50 Years in North America, reflecting on five decades of cherished memories, sacrifices, and growth. Through the pillars of service, culture, faith, values, and inspiration, BAPS has not only preserved Hindu traditions but also impacted communities across the continent and around the world.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj extended his heartfelt blessings, saying, “May everyone find happiness—physically, mentally, and financially. May all your noble wishes come true, and may your firm conviction in God grow stronger, leading to an ever-deepening devotion.”

50 Years of BAPS in North America Celebrated During Parsippany Diwali Event

Mandirs across North America hosted festive celebrations, inviting visitors to join in the shared joy of Diwali. The multiple days of Diwali are rooted in rich traditions and rituals that represent new beginnings and a strengthened commitment to family. As the lights of Diwali continue to illuminate hearts and minds, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in [Parsippany, NJ] remains a hub of cultural and spiritual enrichment, bringing communities together in celebration of love, peace, and goodwill.



More details at www.baps.org

About BAPS

BAPS is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions in over 115 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, visit www.baps.org.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.