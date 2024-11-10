Rainbow Lakes Holiday Fair: Festive Crafts, Cheer, and Santa Photos

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Holiday Craft Fair is coming up soon on Saturday, November 16th! Join us at the Rainbow Lakes Community Club, located at 20 Rainbow Trail (take Route 46 to Fox Hill Road, then turn left at the firehouse onto Rainbow Trail).

This festive event will feature a wide selection of handmade crafts, gifts, and holiday decorations—perfect for the season! Don’t miss the T-shirt bar, where you can personalize designs, names, or holiday messages. Plus, enjoy a free photo with Santa and sip some holiday cheer from the Bow Bar. Take a peek at photos from some of our talented vendors!