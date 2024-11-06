Morris County Vocational School District Celebrates 25Years of the Dance Program and 55 Years of Educational Excellence

MORRIS COUNTY — This year marks two significant milestones for the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD): the 25th anniversary of its Dance Program and the 55th anniversary of the district’s inception in 1969.

From its origins as a traditional vocational school, MCVSD has evolved through the years into a leading district providing career and technical education across a broad range of fields. “These two significant milestones highlight the district’s ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and expanding opportunities for students in Morris County,” said Shari Castelli, Acting Superintendent of the MCVSD.

The Academy for Performing Arts, which includes the Dance Program, offers students opportunities to work with master teachers and professional choreographers. The program has produced alumni who are performers, choreographers, and dance educators, among other professions. The annual dance performance has become a showcase event, highlighting students’ talents and growth as artists.

In honor of the Dance Program’s 25th Anniversary, the program will host a special performance on January 18, 2025, at the County College of Morris. This celebratory event will feature a unique blend of current students, alumni, educational partners, and industry professionals. Lisa Peluso, Teacher of Dance, will choreograph a piece for alumni, and current students will perform pieces choreographed by professional alumni.

With the County College of Morris as a supportive partner, the celebration will also feature alumni who will present their own work at the concert, and professional dance companies, each employing alumni, highlighting MCVSD’s impact on the dance community. Additionally, County College of Morris’s Coordinator of Dance, Professor Terence Duncan, will collaborate with the Academy of Dance seniors to create a work as part of their Choreography I course taken at County College of Morris.

“I am thrilled to celebrate 25 years of the dance program! I had the privilege of being a guest instructor in the program’s early years, and for the past decade, I’ve had the honor of leading it as the director. Watching our students grow, find their voice, and pursue remarkable careers, in the arts or other fields they’re passionate about, has been inspiring and shows the impact of an arts education, ” said Lisa Peluso, Teacher of Dance.

The 25th Anniversary Dance Performance will bring together the program’s past and present. When tickets are available for the January 18th performance they will be sold on the school website.

With 55 years dedicated to career and technical education and 25 years of artistic excellence through the Dance Program, Morris County Vocational School District continues to educate students, nurturing their passions, and equipping them with valuable career readiness skills in preparation for college and careers.

8th grade students interested in Dance or Musical Theatre may apply to the Academy for Performing Arts through the online application until November 18th.

An academy program of the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) provides students in grades nine through twelve in-depth instruction in a specific career pathway. Students attend the academy program instead of their local high school unless the academy program is housed in their local high school. Students take their academy class each year along with the NJ State Department of Education’s academic requirements. All academy students receive a high school diploma from the Morris County Vocational School District, regardless of their academy location. Each academy has a unique academy course sequence and opportunities for internships and earning college credit.

