Lakeland Hills YMCA Welcomes Morris County Vocational Art Exhibition

MORRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, October 16, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA celebrated the grand opening of its new art gallery with an evening filled with art, culture, and community spirit. The event, which began at 6:00 p.m., unveiled the gallery’s inaugural exhibition featuring works from the talented design students of the Morris County Vocational School District.

Located at 100 Fanny Road in Mountain Lakes, the YMCA’s new art gallery was created as a space to foster cultural exchange, dialogue, and collaboration among diverse members of the local community. The grand opening was attended by community members, artists, and their families, as well as YMCA supporters and staff.

Amaya Foster-Edghill captivated attendees with her stunning paper mache artwork, “The Dress of a Fairytale.”

The exhibition highlighted creative works from students of the Morris County Vocational-Technical High School, located in Denville. Many of these young artists previously contributed to the YMCA’s Summer Camp program by painting a colorful mural on an outdoor storage container, which transformed the space into a vibrant display of art.

During the opening, Alejandro Martinez, the President and CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, explained the importance of incorporating an art gallery within a nonprofit health and wellness facility. “The gallery provides a space for community members to engage with visual arts and enriches the cultural landscape,” Martinez said. “It will foster a greater appreciation of the arts and increase community involvement and support for our mission.”

Martinez also shared plans for the gallery to host educational programs, workshops, and lectures, open to all ages, aimed at enhancing art education and engagement. The YMCA intends to collaborate with local artists, organizations, and nonprofits to showcase diverse artistic expressions. “The only limit is one’s imagination,” Martinez added.

The Lakeland Hills YMCA’s gallery will feature rotating exhibitions quarterly, and community members are encouraged to nominate future artists and works for display. Future exhibitions will include pieces from local schools, senior artists, art councils, and organizations involved in art therapy.

Parsippany resident Owen Bacher showcased his creative talent with his featured piece, titled “Phases, 2023“

Rosemary Linder Day, the YMCA’s Vice President of Marketing and Membership, remarked on the significance of the new gallery: “We are creating a welcoming environment and a gathering place for the community. Art has the power to raise awareness of social issues, highlight important causes, and encourage dialogue and action within our community.”

The grand opening, which ran until 7:30 p.m., was well-attended, with refreshments served to guests as they viewed the exhibition and mingled with the young artists. The YMCA’s leadership expressed excitement about the gallery’s future and its potential to become a cultural hub for the community.

The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is committed to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA provides essential services that promote overall well-being and support individuals and families in achieving their fullest potential. Dedicated to serving the local community, the Y offers a wide range of opportunities for personal and community growth.