Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany to Host 28th Annual Wine Tasting Event

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is once again gearing up to host its highly anticipated 28th Annual Wine Tasting event on Thursday, October 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hanover Manor, located at 16 Eagle Rock Avenue, East Hanover. With a ticket price of $75 per person, this event promises an evening of fun, flavor, and philanthropy, offering a wide variety of wines, delicious food, and a chance to support a worthy cause.

Attendees, who must be 21 years or older, will indulge in a selection of fine wines provided by Joe Canal’s Discount Liquors. The event will also feature an assortment of hot and cold appetizers, buffet food stations, and dessert options, ensuring that guests have a delightful culinary experience to complement their wine selections. With its lively and elegant atmosphere, the wine tasting is a favorite among the local community, drawing wine enthusiasts and supporters of Kiwanis alike.

More than just a social gathering, the event serves as a crucial fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Foundation. Proceeds will be directed toward supporting charitable organizations and community programs, including the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, a partner in this year’s event. Additionally, the local chapter of the Sons of Italy (2561) will also benefit from the event, underscoring the club’s commitment to improving the community through service and philanthropy.

“This wine tasting is more than just an opportunity to enjoy great wines and delicious food,” said Michael Mulhaul, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. “It’s a chance for the community to come together, support local charities, and make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

The event is made possible with the generous support of sponsors, including Unity Bank, AMP Performance Rehab, and Happy Daze Boutique. These local businesses have joined hands with Kiwanis to ensure that the evening is a success, both in terms of entertainment and the impact it has on the community.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting KiwanisWineTasting.com, and early booking is recommended as this event tends to sell out quickly.

For anyone looking to enjoy a wonderful evening of wine tasting while giving back to the community, the 28th Annual Wine Tasting event is not to be missed. It promises to be a memorable night filled with laughter, fine wines, and the spirit of giving that defines the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

About the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany: The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, part of Kiwanis International, has been serving the local community since its inception. Dedicated to improving the lives of children and families, the club organizes a range of events and initiatives each year, all to make a positive impact.