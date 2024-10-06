Parsippany Firefighters will Depart for North Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Helene Relief, Donations Needed

PARSIPPANY — Firefighters from Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5-Station 2 are preparing to leave at the end of this week for North Carolina to assist with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. These brave first responders are stepping up to support communities impacted by the storm and are seeking donations to bring with them.

Donations can be dropped off at Station 2, located at 200 South Beverwyck Road from Monday to Friday this week.

Items needed include:

Water

Non-perishable food

Formula

Diapers

The community is encouraged to contribute what they can to support both the firefighters and the families affected by Hurricane Helene. All donations are greatly appreciated, and the town sends its prayers to these dedicated men as they embark on this important mission.