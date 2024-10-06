Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Parsippany Firefighters will Depart for North Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Helene Relief, Donations Needed

By Frank L. Cahill
District 5 Firefighters to Assist in Hurricane Helene Recovery, Urgent Donation Drive Underway

PARSIPPANY — Firefighters from Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5-Station 2 are preparing to leave at the end of this week for North Carolina to assist with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. These brave first responders are stepping up to support communities impacted by the storm and are seeking donations to bring with them.

Donations can be dropped off at Station 2, located at 200 South Beverwyck Road from Monday to Friday this week.

Items needed include:

  • Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Formula
  • Diapers

The community is encouraged to contribute what they can to support both the firefighters and the families affected by Hurricane Helene. All donations are greatly appreciated, and the town sends its prayers to these dedicated men as they embark on this important mission.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
