India Collection of Books Launched at Parsippany-Troy Hills Library in a Celebratory Event

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, September 29th, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-North Jersey Chapter (GOPIO-North Jersey), in collaboration with the Indian Consulate in New York and co-sponsors including Parsippany Rotary International, Heart and Hand for Handicapped, and the Gandhian Society, organized the grand launch of the India Collection of Books at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library. The event saw an impressive turnout, with a full house of attendees, many standing in the back and sides to witness the occasion.

A few of the India collection of books donated by Govt. of India and GOPIO to the library. Standing are organizers GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham and Gandhian Society Director Rajendar Dichpally.

The launch was inaugurated by Indian Consul for Visa and Community Affairs Pragya Singh in the presence of notable figures such as Library President Melisa Kuzma, Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, Former Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, New Jersey Commissioner Upendra Chivukula, and White House Policy Advisor on Energy Jai Vaingankar. The event was also supported by a dozen community groups, showcasing the significance of the India Collection initiative.

Rajendar Dichpally, Program Chair and Director of the Gandhian Society

The ceremony commenced with a welcome by Rajendar Dichpally, Program Chair and Director of the Gandhian Society, who highlighted the importance of such efforts in strengthening ties between the Indian American community and the two largest democracies in the world. Santosh Peddi, President of Parsippany Rotary International and Program Co-Chair, echoed this sentiment, noting that the Rotary was proud to co-sponsor the event as part of its community outreach initiatives.

Santosh Peddi, President of Parsippany Rotary International and Program Co-Chair

The library’s director, Melissa Kuzma, expressed her excitement at hosting the India Collection launch, noting that it aligns with the library’s mission to reflect the diverse cultures of the community. She also announced that the library will host a Diwali celebration later in October, further emphasizing the library’s commitment to cultural inclusivity.

In his remarks, Mayor James Barberio warmly welcomed the guests to Parsippany, acknowledging the significant contributions of the Indian American community to the town. He drew parallels between Indian and Italian American cultures, expressing pride in the India Collection’s successful launch at the Parsippany Library.

Dr. Thomas Abraham, GOPIO International Chairman

Dr. Thomas Abraham, GOPIO International Chairman, emphasized the value of the India Collection in helping the broader society understand Indian culture, democracy, and history. He shared that GOPIO chapters have successfully launched similar collections in public libraries across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, contributing to the global understanding of India’s rich heritage.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing enlightenment and knowledge, by the dignitaries, GOPIO officials, and co-sponsors. The India Collection includes a wide array of books provided by the Indian Consulate, as well as books donated by the Indian American community, featuring both new and rare classics.

Indian Consul Pragya Singh presents Parsippany Mayor James Barberio with a book

Following the formal ceremony, books in Hindi and various regional languages were presented to the library by community representatives in traditional dress. These books, soon to be cataloged, will serve as valuable resources for the library’s patrons.

The event also featured a vibrant cultural program coordinated by Mrs. Manju Bhargava, President of the New Jersey Telugu Association. Performances by Indian American high school and college students showcased the beauty of Indian music and dance, adding a lively cultural flair to the occasion.

The event also featured a vibrant cultural program

As the event drew to a close, attendees enjoyed a networking reception, providing ample opportunity for guests to connect and discuss the impact of the India Collection of Books.

“This was one of the best launches of the India Collection of Books with wide Indian community participation,” said Dr. Abraham, reflecting on the success of the event.

GOPIO continues to collect classic and contemporary Indian books to donate to other libraries. Those interested in contributing can contact GOPIO at (203) 329-8010 or via email at gopio@optonline.net.

GOPIO is a global organization committed to fostering cooperation and communication between the Indian diaspora and local communities, promoting understanding and collaboration across borders.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, October 2024. Click here to view the complete magazine.