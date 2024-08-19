How Morris Homeowners Could Be Leaving $100K+ Behind When Selling – Prep to List

MORRIS COUNTY—Homeowners are leaving significant equity behind by selling their dated homes in as-is condition. ‘Prep to List,’ the pre-sale home experts, quickly prepare your home for sale with high-return cosmetic updates and repairs.

‘Prep to List’ manages the entire process, so it’s hassle-free. They know what buyers are looking for, and their updates are described as high-quality and modern while costing about 50% less than a full renovation.

Today’s buyers are willing to pay a premium for modern, move-in-ready homes that need little to no work. Sellers can see a 2X-3X return in just a few weeks. *There is also a pay-at-closing option for those selling immediately.

The company highlights the key areas for a light cosmetic pre-sale refresh: neutral paint, updated kitchens and baths, enhanced curb appeal, and more. With a keen understanding of what sells, their approach ensures homes sell for significantly more.

“Investing in your home before selling is financially smart, allowing you to profit/benefit immediately from the sale,” a company representative stated. Their clients often see substantial home value increases with minimal homeowner effort in a short time.

No homeowner should leave over $100,000+ of their equity on the table when selling. If you’re selling soon or within the next few years, reach out to Prep to List for a free consultation.

For more information, contact them directly:

Prep to List, The Pre-Sale Experts

Call or Text: (973) 221-4800

www.PreptoList.com

instagram.com/preptolist

Morris County & surrounding areas

New Jersey, North & Central