Controversial School Budget Audit Contract Passed by Parsippany Council

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, September 10, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council approved Resolution #R2024-151, authorizing the hiring of Di Maria & Di Maria LLP for accounting, auditing, and consulting services. Although the resolution did not specify the purpose, it called for an audit of the 2024-2025 Parsippany Board of Education budget.

The resolution includes a payment cap of $17,500.

The resolution passed with a 3-2 vote, with Councilman Justin Musella and Councilwoman Judy Hernandez opposing.

“It’s not an audit, it’s a review of their audit is what it is,” Mayor James Barberio said before the vote. “Their numbers are all over the place.”

Andy Choffo, Parsippany Board of Education President

Board of Education President Andy Choffo argued that the mayor’s objections and characterization of these members as irrational were politically motivated, noting that several members have publicly supported Councilman Justin Musella, who is challenging the mayor in the 2025 Republican primary. The disagreement centers around the PILOT projects approved by the Council in December, which remain a key point of contention between the parties.

The Board of Education claims that the Mayor has refused to meet with them. However, according to the Mayor, he believes the Board of Education is attempting to strong-arm the Township with financial demands. As a result, the Mayor is requesting an audit of their finances before agreeing to any such meeting.

Councilman Frank Neglia reads a prepared statement

Council Vice President Frank Neglia, who ran with Mayor Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella had strong words for Musella and the Board of Ed as he read a prepared statement.

“Musella and certain Board of Ed members continue to lie that PILOTs take money away from the schools. This is a lie and they know it. The truth is that the BOE gets every penny that they budget for, whether there are PILOTs or not”.

This may be why many residents seem confused. Neglia is correct that the BOE will get every penny that they budget for. The debate is regarding the future PILOT revenue that gets sent to the Township. This is what the BOE has stated concerns over since there is no agreement or arrangement with the Mayor.

Mayor James R. Barberio

Barberio has repeatedly stated the board will receive its full share of revenues based on its annual submitted budget, approximately $156 million for the 2024-25 school year.

Neglia was angry. “Stop lying to our residents and children that PILOTs will cause programs to be cut. They don’t…..the other lie is that PILOTs create school-age children. PILOTs aren’t creating the Parsippany housing boom. The Supreme Court of NJ is under the Mt. Laurel Act. ”

Neglia stated that he thought the BOE finances may not be as sound and strong as it was when he left. “Here is what is going on. Their attacks on the Council and Mayor are a shakedown strategy to get money. Andy Choffo, the Board President, you are behaving like a spoiled child demanding money from his parents. Shame on you. You are much better than this. You are a good man.”

His harshest criticism was directed at Musella. “Justin Musella is a fool being used to do the Board of Education’s bidding because he thinks it will earn him votes. Justin, that’s why I can’t respect you. All you care about is yourself, not the kids,” he said. The Mayor maintains that an audit should occur to ensure the Board of Education is responsible for finances before handing over PILOT funds. He further criticized the Board of Education’s support for Musella, calling it unwise. “Embracing a very green, naïve, and wanna-be politician like Musella isn’t going to help you get money.” Additionally, he referred to Musella as a “disgrace.”

In his statement, Neglia also accused Musella of assisting in the distribution of a document that supported the board while criticizing the town’s administration, a claim that Musella strongly denied.

Councilman Musella condemns Mayor Barberio’s audit threat as retaliatory and abusive.

Musella responded. “I do agree with you on one thing. We do have a problem and that problem is elected officials who abuse their power and attack people who question those that have it.”