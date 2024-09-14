Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany High School Student Named 2025 National Merit Semifinalist
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany High School Student Named 2025 National Merit Semifinalist

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
300
Parsippany High School Senior Lithra Sankari

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany High School Senior has been recognized as a semifinalist in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Lithra Sankari is among the select group of New Jersey students moving forward in the prestigious competition.

The semifinalists, announced on Wednesday, September 11, include approximately 16,000 high school seniors nationwide. These students will now compete for scholarships to be awarded next spring.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Program, about 95 percent of semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level, with roughly half of those finalists receiving scholarships.

The 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program began with over 1.3 million juniors from about 21,000 high schools, all of whom took the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

The number of semifinalists from each state is proportional to its share of the national total of graduating seniors, officials said.

To become a finalist, each semifinalist, along with their high school, must submit a detailed scholarship application outlining their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and any honors or awards.

Winners of the 2025 National Merit Scholarship will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spike in Officer Assaults Prompts Push for Harsher Penalties in New Jersey
Next article
Controversial School Budget Audit Contract Passed by Parsippany Council
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »