Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Hosts 5th Annual Fall Plant Sale

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company will host its 5th Annual Fall Plant Sale at One Rainbow Trail, Denville. This event promises to be a festive and fun occasion for all, offering a variety of fall plants and activities for the whole family.

Attendees can expect to find a wide selection of seasonal plants, including vibrant mums, colorful asters, peppers, and fresh cabbage. A range of beautiful flowers and pumpkins, just in time for autumn decorations, will also be available.

A particular event highlight is the pumpkin patch, generously sponsored by Shelly DeMartino from Coldwell Banker Realty and Davies Lakeside Printing. In addition to browsing the plants, families can enjoy pumpkin painting and other kid-friendly activities, making this a great way to spend a Saturday with loved ones while supporting the local fire company.

Whether you want to spruce up your garden or join in on some fun autumn-themed activities, the 5th Annual Fall Plant Sale offers something for everyone. Be sure to stop by and take home a piece of the season while contributing to a great cause. All proceeds will benefit the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, helping them continue their vital work within the community.

Mark your calendars, and do not miss this wonderful event celebrating fall and community spirit!