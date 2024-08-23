M&T Bank Participates in “Staples Small Business Showcase”

PARSIPPANY — M&T Bank, a regional financial institution committed to community involvement, participated actively in the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Staples Small Business Showcase” as part of its ongoing efforts to support local businesses and residents. M&T Bank is known for its personalized approach to banking, emphasizing understanding the unique needs of each client—whether they’re small business owners or individuals looking for personal financial services.

At the Staples showcase, Nicole Szemiot, Universal Banker, and Jonathan Charles, Assistant Vice President, and Senior Relationship Banker, were present to engage with attendees and discuss how M&T Bank’s suite of services could benefit them. The bank offers various financial solutions, including business accounts, loans, and lines of credit designed to help small businesses manage cash flow, expand, and achieve their goals. For personal banking, M&T Bank provides various services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, and investment advice tailored to their customers’ diverse needs.

M&T Bank’s participation in the showcase highlights its dedication to being a community partner. By working closely with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, the bank demonstrates its commitment to fostering local economic growth and helping residents and businesses alike confidently navigate their financial futures. The bank’s representatives at the event promoted its services and listened to the needs and concerns of the local community, ensuring that M&T remains a trusted and responsive financial partner.

The Staples Small Business Showcase is a collaborative event organized by Staples in partnership with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) to support and promote local small businesses. This showcase provides a platform for small business owners in the Parsippany area to connect with potential customers, network with other companies, and learn about valuable resources to help their businesses grow.

The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in this event by bringing together its diverse membership base, which includes local entrepreneurs, professionals, and service providers. Through the Chamber’s extensive network, the Staples Small Business Showcase attracts a wide audience, providing participating businesses with increased visibility and opportunities to engage with the community.

At the showcase, businesses can display their products and services, share their stories, and highlight what makes them unique. The Chamber of Commerce supports these efforts by offering guidance, facilitating connections, and ensuring the event runs smoothly.

Overall, the Staples Small Business Showcase, in collaboration with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, is a key initiative that fosters a supportive environment for small businesses, helping them thrive in the local economy.

M & T Bank is a Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member. The Parsippany Branch is located at 240 Baldwin Road. To reach Jonathan, call (973) 402-5633.

To participate in “Staples Small Business Showcase,” contact Executive Board Member Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.