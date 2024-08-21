Thursday, August 22, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSave the Date for a Night of Broadway, Beatles, and Beyond at...
Local News

Save the Date for a Night of Broadway, Beatles, and Beyond at Parsippany Arts Center

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
560
Peter Lieberman

PARSIPPANY — Residents and visitors should mark their calendars for an unforgettable evening at the Parsippany Arts Center at 1130 Knoll Road on Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. The highly anticipated event will see @lomotionlive kick off the 2024-2025 season with a spectacular collaboration alongside @starroyaletheatre.

This one-night-only event is set to welcome the fall season with a lounge featuring an extraordinary cast, all under the Musical Direction of Parsippany resident Peter Lieberman. The evening will showcase beloved Broadway hits, timeless Beatles classics, and surprises that will captivate the audience.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this special event. Tickets are available now—Click here to secure your spot and help launch the new theatre season with a little help from your friends!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Gilead Sciences Employees Prepare Hygiene Kits for NewBridge Services’ Clients
Next article
Kevin Maass of Parsippany Set to Enter Kutztown University
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »