Save the Date for a Night of Broadway, Beatles, and Beyond at Parsippany Arts Center

PARSIPPANY — Residents and visitors should mark their calendars for an unforgettable evening at the Parsippany Arts Center at 1130 Knoll Road on Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. The highly anticipated event will see @lomotionlive kick off the 2024-2025 season with a spectacular collaboration alongside @starroyaletheatre.

This one-night-only event is set to welcome the fall season with a lounge featuring an extraordinary cast, all under the Musical Direction of Parsippany resident Peter Lieberman. The evening will showcase beloved Broadway hits, timeless Beatles classics, and surprises that will captivate the audience.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this special event. Tickets are available now—Click here to secure your spot and help launch the new theatre season with a little help from your friends!