Kevin Maass of Parsippany Set to Enter Kutztown University

PARSIPPANY — Kevin Maass will join Kutztown University this fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family. The semester begins on Monday, August 26. As he embarks on this new chapter of his life, Kevin carries a rich legacy of achievement and involvement from his years at Parsippany Hills High School.

A 2024 Parsippany Hills High School graduate, Kevin distinguished himself as an athlete and a community-minded individual. During his high school years, Kevin was a dual-sport athlete, excelling in football and baseball. His dedication to athletics was evident on the field, where he displayed leadership, teamwork, and a strong work ethic—qualities that no doubt contributed to his success. His passion for sports extended beyond his participation; Kevin also took on the coach role, guiding young athletes in basketball at Parsippany PAL. This experience allowed him to share his knowledge and love for the game and helped him develop valuable skills in leadership and mentoring.

Kevin’s commitment to being an active and engaged individual began well before his high school years. While attending Eastlake School, he participated in K-Kids, a student-led service organization for elementary school children affiliated with Kiwanis International, where he also served as treasurer. Through K-Kids, Kevin participated in numerous service projects, gaining an early understanding of the value of community service and collaboration in making a positive impact. This early exposure to leadership and service laid a strong foundation for Kevin, influencing his academic and extracurricular pursuits and helping to shape him into the well-rounded individual he is today.

Kevin Maass

As Kevin prepares to join Kutztown University, he looks forward to continuing his journey of growth and discovery in an environment that values excellence in academics, culture, and public engagement. Kutztown University (KU), known as the region’s center for excellence, offers a diverse and enriching academic experience, allowing Kevin to explore his interests and develop new skills. KU’s programs and reputation for quality education allow students like Kevin to discover lifelong avenues of learning and personal development.

At KU, students can select from more than 130 areas of study within four colleges, all within a diverse liberal arts academic environment.

This variety of educational offerings ensures students can find their passion and tailor their education to suit their career goals and interests. For Kevin, this means the chance to explore new subjects, challenge himself academically, and prepare for a future filled with opportunities.

In addition to its strong academic programs, Kutztown University is home to a robust NCAA Division II athletics program featuring 22 varsity sports. For someone like Kevin, who has been deeply involved in athletics throughout his life, KU’s athletics program offers the perfect balance of competition, teamwork, and personal growth. Whether he continues his athletic career or supports his peers from the sidelines, Kevin will find a welcoming and supportive community within KU’s athletics program.

Beyond academics and sports, KU provides a vibrant campus life with more than 160 student clubs and organizations. These groups offer students countless opportunities to get involved, make new friends, and pursue their interests outside the classroom. For Kevin, who has always been active and engaged, KU’s diverse extracurricular activities will allow him to continue making meaningful contributions to his community while developing new skills and interests.

Kevin Maass is excited about the journey ahead as he prepares to join the Golden Bear family at Kutztown University. With his strong foundation in academics, athletics, and community service, Kevin is well-equipped to make the most of his time at KU. He looks forward to the opportunities that await him and is eager to contribute to the university’s vibrant and dynamic community.

