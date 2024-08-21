Thursday, August 22, 2024
Parsippany Little Vikings Football Celebrates 28 Years of Excellence

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — 2024 marks a significant milestone for Parsippany Little Vikings Football as the organization proudly celebrates its 28th anniversary. Over nearly three decades, Parsippany Little Vikings have been a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to nurturing young athletes’ passion for football while emphasizing the importance of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.

As a volunteer-driven organization, Parsippany Little Vikings Football relies heavily on the support of the local community to continue providing a safe and valuable experience for all its players. Each year, the organization faces the challenge of retiring outdated equipment and investing in new, up-to-date gear to ensure player safety. In addition to equipment, funding is essential for uniforms, field maintenance, and expert training resources, all crucial in preparing the young Vikings to compete and excel at the highest levels of youth sports.

Parsippany Little Vikings Football is reaching out to local businesses and community members for financial support to continue its mission. As partners, sponsors will not only enhance the lives of hardworking student-athletes in Parsippany but will also receive recognition throughout the season in various venues and game-day announcements.

The organization offers multiple sponsorship levels to accommodate different levels of contribution:

  • Platinum Level ($2,000): Title sponsor for the Little Vikings Annual Dinner, a 3’ x 5’ field sign, acknowledgment on the Little Vikings website, and a link to the sponsor’s website. Sponsors at this level will also be recognized at the beginning of all home games.
  • Gold Level ($1,000): A 3’ x 5’ field sign, acknowledgment on the Little Vikings website with a link to the sponsor’s site, and recognition at the beginning of all home games and halftime.
  • Silver Level ($500): A 3’ x 5’ field sign, acknowledgment on the Little Vikings website with a link to the sponsor’s site, and recognition at halftime during home games.
  • Bronze Level ($300): A 3’ x 5’ field sign at Jannarone Field, acknowledgment on the Little Vikings website, and recognition at halftime during home games.
  • Blue Level ($100): Acknowledgment on the Little Vikings website and halftime recognition during home games.

As Parsippany Little Vikings Football embarks on its 28th season, the organization remains committed to teaching kids and developing their passion for football. The support from sponsors and the community will ensure that the Vikings can continue providing top-notch experiences for their players, fostering athletic skills and lifelong values of perseverance, dedication, and teamwork.

Those interested in becoming a Little Viking partner are encouraged to mail their sponsorship form and check made payable to Little Viking Football to:

Little Viking Football, Inc.
Attn: Treasurer
P.O. Box 8210
Parsippany, New Jersey 07054

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and how you can support the Parsippany Little Vikings Football program, please visit their website by clicking here or contact the organization directly. Your contribution will play a vital role in this beloved community program’s continued success and growth.

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
