Letter to the Editor: Audit Controversy Erupts in Parsippany: Political Motivation or Fiscal Responsibility?

Dear Editor:

On August 6, 2024, like many of my fellow Parsippany taxpayers, I sat in this chamber and listened as the administration announced a taxpayer-funded audit of the Board of Education. Let me be clear: this audit seems like nothing more than political retaliation against board members who once supported the administration but now find themselves at odds—especially after residential development PILOTS were negotiated without consulting the key stakeholders in our town.

This audit, which falls under the “pay-to-play” statute limits, conveniently bypasses the need for our town council to approve it. But let’s not forget—the Board of Education already conducts its taxpayer-funded audit, which is fully public and submitted to the Department of Education in Trenton. In all my years on the board, never once has the state of New Jersey questioned our financial integrity.

At that same August 6th meeting, as the administration wrapped up its announcement, I watched in disbelief as the council vice president—who served as Board of Education president for six years—sat silently. I served with him during those years, often on the Finance Committee. We reviewed every audit, asked tough questions, and met with the business administrator, the superintendent, and the auditors to ensure everything was above board. The council vice president never raised a single concern about our fiscal management.

Yet now, the administration accuses the school district of poor planning and mismanagement. I remind the council that the Parsippany school district is building additional classrooms at Littleton Elementary School—without asking the public for any extra funding. Does that sound like you are planning poorly?

As an elected official, I’ve sadly come to expect slander from those who disagree with the current administration. But what’s truly disgraceful is seeing the hardworking, dedicated professionals in our district—who count every nickel and dime to keep our budget within the 2% state cap and pass our audits—publicly disparaged. These people do everything possible to avoid cutting services while providing the best education for our students.

So, I ask the town council, not the administration: Why now? Why start this audit after six consecutive years of earning Certificates of Excellence in our audits? With the former Board of Education president sitting beside you, someone who knows the quality of the work being done—why now? Is this political retribution? Is it because we’re fighting for our district’s fair share for the 7,000 students and 1,000 teachers and staff? Or is it because someone said something at an event that the administration didn’t like?

The public deserves an answer—why now?

Parsippany resident

Timothy Berrios