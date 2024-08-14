Thursday, August 22, 2024
Kiwanis Club Enjoys Pizza and Camaraderie at Lake Hiawatha Social Event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Kiwanis Club Celebrates Camaraderie with Pizza Night at Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently took a well-deserved break from their usual volunteer activities to focus on fostering camaraderie and relaxation among its members. Recognizing the importance of balancing service with social connection, the club organized a special event to bring members together for fun and relaxation.

The venue for this gathering was the picturesque Lake Hiawatha Swim Club. This spot provided the perfect backdrop for an evening away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Known for its tranquil setting and beautiful surroundings, the swim club offered the ideal environment for club members to unwind, connect, and enjoy each other’s company in a more casual and relaxed atmosphere.

Bonnie Goessling, a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club, was the mastermind behind this successful event. Bonnie took the lead in organizing and arranging the evening, ensuring that every detail was thoughtfully planned to create a memorable experience for all attendees. Her efforts paid off, as the event was a fantastic opportunity for members to step back from their usual commitments and enjoy the company of friends and fellow club members.

One of the highlights of the evening was the delicious pizza from Anthony Francos, which brought everyone together for a shared meal. The pizzas, with their wide variety of toppings and flavors, were a hit among the members. Conversations continued as they enjoyed slices of their favorite pies, and the sense of community within the club grew even stronger. Sharing a meal of Anthony Franco’s pizza was a reminder of the simple joys of coming together, something the Kiwanis Club values as much as their service to the community.

As the night drew to a close, there was a palpable sense of satisfaction among the members. The event provided a much-needed break from the busy schedules and responsibilities that often come with volunteering. It was a chance to recharge, both individually and collectively, and to return to their service projects with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Bonnie Goessling’s successful organization of the evening was a testament to the importance of balance within the club’s activities. By nurturing the social bonds between members, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensured that they remained a powerful force for good in the community and a supportive and connected group of individuals. This social gathering at Lake Hiawatha Swim Club will surely be remembered as one of the highlights of the year, providing both relaxation and inspiration for the members as they continue their valuable work in the months ahead.

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

