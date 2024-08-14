Wedding Bells for Karina Mazo and George Barreto in September

PARSIPPANY — Karina Mazo and George Barreto have announced their upcoming wedding on September 14, 2024. The couple, well-known in the Parsippany community, shared their excitement and joy with friends and family.

Karina and George met eight years ago through mutual friends and have since built a strong, loving relationship. Karina works as a medical aesthetician, while George is an insurance broker, both of which contribute significantly to their respective fields.

The wedding will take place at the picturesque golf course in Neshanic Station NJ, offering views of the stunning rolling hills. The ceremony will blend traditional elements with personal touches that reflect their shared values and cultural backgrounds. The couple looks forward to celebrating their special day surrounded by loved ones, including many friends and relatives from Parsippany. Karina and George expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support and well wishes they have received from their community.

They eagerly anticipate this significant milestone and are excited to start this new chapter in their lives together. The wedding promises to be a memorable and joyous occasion for all who attend.