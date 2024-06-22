Saturday, June 22, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany RACES to Participate in Nationwide Ham Radio Event
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany RACES to Participate in Nationwide Ham Radio Event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
315
Brian Donlin, Al Goldberg, and Alan Machbitz of the RACES Team (File Photo)

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Office of Emergency Management’s RACES communications team will participate in the Annual Field Day Challenge (ARRL) on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, at Johnson Beach, Lake Parsippany.

RACES volunteers will operate continuously for 24 hours, testing equipment and operators by contacting ham radio stations nationwide. The public is encouraged to visit from 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

RACES, which stands for Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service, is the volunteer communications arm of the Office of Emergency Management. As stipulated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, its mission is to support governmental communications infrastructure during crises.

This year’s event is particularly significant due to predictions of an active hurricane season. “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Eric Hubner.

For more information about RACES or the Office of Emergency Management, click here or contact Eric Hubner, Director, at ehubner@parsippany.net.

To learn about becoming an amateur radio operator, visit the Amateur Radio Relay League click here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Student Loan Relief and Financial Strategies: Anthony Spiaggia’s Workshop
Next article
Parsippany PD Holds Walkout Ceremony for Retiring Officer Andrew Sadowski
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »